Revolution Global Strengthens C-Suite, Hiring Veterans as Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel

·4 min read

With over 50 years of collective experience, new CMO Shari Boyer and GC Sam Banayan will help Revolution vault to next phase of growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving into its next phase of growth and national brand expansion, leading multi-state cannabis operator Revolution Global announced today that it has hired Shari Boyer as its new Chief Marketing Officer and Sam Banayan as General Counsel.

In the last two years, Revolution's profile as a producer and retailer of premium cannabis has been cemented with national recognition and multiple category wins by the High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois two years in a row. As its product has gained traction in sales, the company has moved to rapidly expand and deepen its footprint in Illinois, Florida, Arkansas, and Maryland. With plans in place to expand its operations in current states and to broaden its reach to new ones in 2022, the company is bulking up its top ranks with seasoned pros who know how to nurture, grow and protect national brands.

"As we enter our growth stage, Revolution is strengthening our leadership team to ensure we can expand rapidly, strategically, and responsibly to meet the demands of our customers and patients," Revolution President and Chief Operating Officer Dusty Shroyer said. "Shari and Sam will not only help to ensure we ride the wave but lead the charge. Each is a veteran operator with expertise, invaluable skill sets, and, most importantly, the passion to support Revolution as we move into this new year."

As Revolution's new Chief Marketing Officer, Boyer brings over 30 years of experience creating marketing campaigns and growth strategies for some of the world's leading brands, including as an executive at Procter & Gamble and Nestle USA, and later as a consultant advising American Express, Coca-Cola, GEICO, North Face, Nestlé, and Columbia. In addition to being a passionate brand-builder and seasoned marketing executive, Boyer is a believer in businesses as a vehicle for doing both well and good – a belief that aligns with the mission and values of Revolution, which is committed to addressing social justice issues that surround the industry. In addition, Boyer has special expertise in legal cannabis, having founded in 2018 the education platform Plant Society, which helps adults over 45 years old better understand how cannabis can be used as a medicine.

"I could not be more excited to join Revolution," Boyer said. "Revolution has emerged as a leader in the legal cannabis sector because it has proven itself to be a producer of world-class products with an emphasis on cannabis' role in health and wellness. I am excited to take this traction and Revolution's vision to improve the lives of our customer and patient base across the United States through increased access and education. Revolution is uniquely situated to make a difference in this space."

A corporate attorney with more than 15 years of in-house legal experience, Banayan joins the Revolution team after serving as General Counsel of Redbox, the NASDAQ-listed company that is a household name in offering affordable video rentals, including through digital streaming and its iconic automated red retail kiosks. During his 12 years at Redbox, Banayan helped to scale and build the company into a nationwide brand with forty thousand locations through pragmatic and forward thinking legal and compliance leadership. At Revolution, Banayan will bring this same agile but disciplined approach to ensure growth is rapid, smart and responsible as the company navigates complex and often conflicting regulatory structures as it expands from state-to-state. In addition to advising the C-Suite and the Board of Directors, he will work directly with state regulators and also foster business growth.

"The legal cannabis industry is an emerging market with endless opportunity. I am honored to bring my experience in helping to scale a high-growth retail company to Revolution to help our team fulfill our promise of making top-quality cannabis more accessible to consumers and patients," Banayan said.

About Revolution Global
Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from infused products and beverages to topicals. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas, and Maryland. For more, visit www.revolutionenterprises.org.

Media Contact
Lincoln Zweig
lzweig@tridentdmg.com
(202) 906-0292

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolution-global-strengthens-c-suite-hiring-veterans-as-chief-marketing-officer-and-general-counsel-301478189.html

SOURCE Revolution Global

