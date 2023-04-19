Revolutionary 3D Printed Homes: How Robots Are Building the Affordable Future of Housing

Apis Cor, an award-winning construction technology company, is making waves in the housing market by utilizing concrete 3D printing technology to build low-rise buildings robotically. The company aims to dramatically decrease construction times and reduce costs, allowing homebuilders to expand their construction output and meet the growing demand for housing. The startup has already raised nearly $1 million from retail investors to help scale the affordable housing solution.

The US housing market currently faces a shortage of about 5 million homes, fueled by a lack of available human labor and material shortages. In response, Apis Cor seeks to introduce automation to the construction industry, providing builders with the technology to increase productivity, speed up construction times, and create affordable and durable housing.

Companies like DR Horton Inc. have gotten a name for building low-quality housing. This is largely a product of the massive demand for houses. DR Horton is incentivized to build houses as fast as possible knowing someone will purchase the homes due to such massive demand. But Apis Cor solves this by printing houses quickly and efficiently with their patented concrete blend.

Apis Cor's 3D-printed homes are designed to be hurricane and earthquake-resistant, compliant with international building codes, and up to 30% more affordable than traditionally built houses. The company leases 3D printers to construction companies and exclusively sells its 3D print material as a B2B. Apis Cor's technology has already been successfully deployed in Dubai, Boca Chica, Texas, and Missouri, with more locations on the way.

The construction market, valued at $16 trillion, continues to grow, and the construction 3D printing market is projected to reach $40 billion by 2027. With more than 300,000 unfilled positions in the US construction industry, Apis Cor's robotic technology has the potential to alleviate the housing crisis without relying on limited human labor. The company's robots are easy to use and transport, making them accessible to people of all skill levels and potentially attracting younger generations to the construction industry.

Both the real estate and construction industries have performed relatively well over the past few months and years. Real estate, obviously, has been on a tear since its 2008 lows. Construction giant KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is up nearly 300% from its 2020 lows and unphased by the recent downturn. Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is up over 1000% from it’s 2008 lows and currently holds a 2.81% annual dividend.

Apis Cor's primary focus is on low-rise residential housing, but its technology is versatile enough to construct wall structures of buildings with nearly any footprint and up to three floors. This opens up market segments such as commercial and industrial buildings, storage, warehouses, distribution centers, and infrastructure construction projects.

Already, Apis Cor has achieved several milestones:

3D printed the largest building on Earth in Dubai, a Guinness World Record.

Utilized advanced materials in different climate zones, including Dubai, Boca Chica, Texas, and Missouri, with all buildings constructed in accordance with international building codes.

Received 117 LOIs from construction companies in the USA.

The company's ambitious goals for the future include having 400 printers in operation by 2027, delivering at least 20,000 houses annually. With over two billion new homes needed globally over the next 80 years, Apis Cor's technology and adaptability could play a significant role in meeting this demand. Invest in Apis Cor today to be a part of the revolution in the construction industry.

