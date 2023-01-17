Revolutionary AI-Chat Service now available at MetatronAI.com

Metatron Inc.

DOVER, DE, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Inc (OTC: MRNJ), an AI content platform, is pleased to announce the release of AI-Chat, a generative artificial intelligence service based on cutting-edge language processing that sets a new standard in the industry. With its advanced natural language understanding capabilities and ability to generate human-like text, AI-Chat is designed for business and individuals to create cost-effective original content at unprecedented levels of quality and speed.

Experience the power of AI for yourself by signing up for a 7-day free trial on MetatronAI.com. Our comprehensive suite of services includes AI-Chat, AI-Art generation, and soon-to-be-released AI-Video and AI-Music capabilities giving you access to all the tools you need to transform your business or personal projects.

AI-Chat is based on technology that boasts a massive 1.5 billion parameters, making it one of the largest language models currently available. This allows it to generate highly realistic and contextually appropriate responses to user queries, providing an ideal solution for a wide range of applications such as customer service, content creation, and language translation.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to experience significant growth, with an estimated size of US$119.78 billion in 2022 and a projected size of US$1,597.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% between 2022 and 2030.

“We’re excited to be at the forefront of the AI revolution with the release of AI-Chat. This cutting-edge technology offers revolutionary new ways for users to convey their ideas and create content. We're confident that AI-Chat will have a significant impact on various industries and individuals around the world and can't wait to see it in action.”-Joe Riehl CEO Metatron.

This press release was crafted by AI-Chat.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

Websites: metatronapps.com and metatronai.com

Contact: ir@metatronapps.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.



