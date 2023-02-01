U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +0.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.20
    +27.40 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.55 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    +0.0153 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2393
    +0.0076 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5200
    -1.5480 (-1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,755.72
    +628.56 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Revolutionary automated LiDAR classification now available through Neara's self-service offering

·3 min read

New solution offers LiDAR-based insights of critical infrastructure 30x faster than manual processing

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neara, a leading climate tech software platform and provider of 3D interactive simulation models of critical infrastructure, today announced its revolutionary automated LiDAR (Light Detection & Ranging) classification solution will be available through a new self-service offering.

Utility companies, and geospatial teams that capture and classify LiDAR for utilities, will now have easy access to LiDAR classification that is up to 30 times faster than manual LiDAR classification, which across a 10,000 square mile network area can take up to 80,000 hours and cost millions of dollars.

Manual LiDAR classification involves painstaking effort, with a single linear mile taking up to 10 hours to classify. The manual process typically requires multiple analysts per project, with multiple sets of human judgements leaving room for error, subjectivity, inconsistency, and, as a result, inaccuracy. The automated classification available through Neara's self-service offering applies a single logic across an entire project territory, reducing the frequency of common errors. Manual processing can easily conflate disparate objects in dense areas. Importantly, automatic LiDAR classification can also detect utility assets that would otherwise fly under the radar as noise with a manual approach. When geospatial analysts manually classify LiDAR, they cross-reference assets with utilities' Geographic Information System (GIS) records — but when GIS records are incomplete, analysts have no hope of accurately classifying those assets with a manual approach.

"The geospatial insights LiDAR provides collectively takes large teams thousands of hours to manually classify, but our automated solution can do this more accurately and much faster. This means network operators now have enhanced and accelerated access to insights that optimize and protect their networks," said Neara Chief Commercial Officer Jack Curtis. "Based on millions of miles of training data, we have been iterating on our AI/ML models to consistently deliver high-quality classification and are now pleased to offer this to our customers through a new self-service offering."

This self-service offering keeps point cloud data onshore and the end-to-end workflow in-house, as well as classifying, vectorizing, and extracting insights from point cloud data all within one single platform.

"The speed and accuracy of our self-service platform is able to eliminate classification inconsistencies, deliver greater accuracy in dense areas and offer critical corrections to out-of-date GIS records," Curtis said.

Automatic LiDAR classification also makes LiDAR significantly more affordable, from both an absolute cost and time efficiency perspective. This encourages greater adoption among utilities, which means more utilities can level up their risk reduction efforts. This will help ensure a safer future for communities all over the world.

A limited release will be available to select customers in the coming weeks.

###

About Neara

Neara is a climate tech leader that helps future-proof critical utility infrastructure by creating 3D, network-wide models that reflect and simulate how utility assets behave in their real-world environment in any scenario. Neara's cloud-based platform empowers utilities to prepare for anything — from systematic risks to severe weather and a clean energy future, to protect assets, field teams, and communities. Utilities and engineers across the globe count on Neara – from building resiliency against cascading pole failure in harsh New Zealand snowstorms; to designing new grid plans in the heart of South Africa – Neara has been configured and deployed to multiple international standards across a combined territory of >650k square miles and >2.5m assets.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-automated-lidar-classification-now-available-through-nearas-self-service-offering-301736722.html

SOURCE Neara

Recommended Stories

  • Apple earnings will be the latest sign the tech industry is coming back to Earth

    If Apple's earnings hue closely to analysts' predictions, it'll be just the latest sign that the tech industry is on the downswing.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    Investors were excited that there is now a bona fide artificial intelligence business application on the market, developed by a prominent tech company.

  • ChatGPT Unleashes Stock Trader Stampede for Everything AI

    (Bloomberg) -- A $480 billion chipmaker whose processors are used for complex computing tasks. A digital-media company seeking to mine nascent technologies for content. A tiny software firm whose shares traded below $1 for most of December.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries

  • C3.ai Stock Is Soaring. It’s Launching AI Software Tools.

    C3.ai, which provides analytics tools for large enterprises, is adding a generative artificial intelligence tool that includes ChatGPT.

  • Apple Stock Typically Gains After Earnings. That Could Change This Time.

    On average since 2007, Apple stock has increased 1.1% in the regular trading session following the company's earnings release, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Soared Today

    Next-generation assisted-driving tech company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) had a macro Wednesday as far as its stock performance was concerned. The deal will allow MicroVision to integrate the privately held, Germany-based company's perception software features into its MicroVision ASIC assisted-driving system. At the time, the buyer wrote in a press release that "Together, MicroVision's MAVIN lidar hardware and Ibeo's mature software will position MicroVision as a leading hardware and perception software partner to [original equipment makers]."

  • Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

    Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook is trying to bolster demand in a weak economy that has prompted mass layoffs in the tech industry, a move Apple has so far avoided thanks to frugal hiring during the pandemic. "With supply chain challenges largely normalized, we now believe Apple is entering a period of slower demand due to macro factors," said Cowen analyst Krish Sankar, adding that he expects 2% fewer iPhone units to be sold in 2023.

  • Big Tech layoffs could have a serious impact on culture, leadership expert says

    Keep a close eye on tech cultures amid mass layoffs, experts warn.

  • Samsung debuts S23 line complete with big camera improvements

    Samsung has debuted its latest Galaxy S23 line of smartphones, complete with the S23 Ultra and its 200-megapixel camera sensor.

  • Netflix reveals details about crackdown on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the latest surrounding Netflix’s fight to end password sharing.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued tech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Tech stocks took a beating last year as investors fled growth stocks amid rising inflation […]

  • Amazon's Ring Is Building A Mini Security Drone That Can Fly Around Your House

    Ring revolutionized the home security industry with its namesake doorbell. The startup initially catapulted to mainstream attention after it showed up on the popular startup investing show “Shark Tank.” It originally was called Doorbot but rebranded to Ring shortly after its “Shark Tank” debut. The startup didn’t get an investment from any sharks, but it did manage to get acquired by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for $1 billion. Since it’s been under the Amazon umbrella, Ring has released a num

  • Will Slowing Services Growth Hurt Apple's (AAPL) Q1 Earnings?

    Apple's (AAPL) first-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to reflect slowing Services business and continued market share wins for Mac despite weak PC shipment.

  • What AMD and Nvidia Investors Should Know About Recent Updates

    Today's video focuses on recent news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The consumer market continues to be a massive headwind for these semiconductor giants, but is there some good news for the chip industry? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus, starting at $20 per month

    Aiming to monetize what's become a viral phenomenon, OpenAI today launched a new pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, its text-generating AI that can write convincingly human-like essays, poems, emails, lyrics and more. "We plan to refine and expand this offering based on your feedback and needs."

  • T-Mobile misses quarterly revenue estimates as competition bites

    The U.S. wireless carrier has been adding thousands of wireless subscribers lately, thanks to discounts on smartphones, bundled offerings, industry-low plan prices and an edge in 5G, owing to its $23 billion buyout of Sprint Corp. in 2020. However, Verizon and AT&T ramped up their handset offers during the holiday season to tap into growing demand after the latest iPhone launch, hitting T-Mobile's torrid growth. Moreover, industry executives have hinted at a cool-down in growth as demand for phones with video-conferencing and premium plans that supported remote work fades as offices reopen.

  • OpenAI starts offering a paid ChatGPT plan for $20 per month

    ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have general access to the chatbot, even during peak times. They'll also get faster response times from ChatGPT, along with priority access to upgrades and new features.

  • Would Baidu's answer to ChatGPT make a difference?

    Baidu, China's top search engine provider and robotaxi developer, is apparently working on its own counterpart to ChatGPT. The news, first reported by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, sent Baidu's stock price rising on Monday to reach its highest point since September. A spokesperson for Baidu declined to comment on the reports.

  • Report: Microsoft plans to update Bing with a faster version of ChatGPT in the coming weeks

    Microsoft is working to incorporate a faster version of OpenAI's ChatGPT, known as GPT-4, into Bing in the coming weeks in a move that would make the search engine more competitive with Google, according to a new report from Semafor. The integration would see Bing using GPT-4 to answer search queries. People familiar with the matter told Semafor that the main difference between ChatGPT and GPT-4 is speed.

  • Google's Cell Network Provider Suffers Data Hack Bearing Connection To T-Mobile's Latest Breach

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's cell network provider Google Fi was hit by a data breach related to the recent T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) hack. Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi disclosed suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a "limited amount" of Google Fi customer data. The timing of the notice and Google Fi's use of a combination of T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular for network connectivity hinted at links to the m