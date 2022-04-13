A Revolutionary New Dog Walking App Opens on Investment Platforms to Support the Global Launch

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Intuitive and highly scalable dog walking app, London based "GoWalkies" has launched its first funding round via investment platform "SeedLegals" after establishing proof of concept and high demand in the UK.

Founded in early 2021, GoWalkies is a ground-breaking dog walking app designed to give dog service businesses the tools to thrive whilst letting them retain 100% of their fee. For dog owners, it puts verified dog walkers at their fingertips whilst providing peace of mind through state-of-the-art safety features like real-time GPS walk tracking and provisional use of smart contracts for micro-insurance policies.

In addition, the app gives dog service providers unprecedented access to GoWalkies' large client database, providing them with the opportunity to build a stronger portfolio, all without having to sacrifice their quoted fee. Competing apps in the UK, EU and US take up to 40% of the total fee, making GoWalkies a unique, user-focused solution for many dog service businesses.

Following its successful UK launch, GoWalkies has opened its first investment round to raise funds for a global release and invest in further cutting-edge technological integrations. To be raised via SeedLegals, GoWalkies the PetTech start-up will utilise the investment to implement blockchain technology into the app. This will allow pet services to use GoWalkies smart contracts with built-in micro-insurance policies to protect dog walkers/services in a bid to make the industry safer and fairer for all.

The GBP500,000 raised will be spread across blockchain development and a global advertising campaign, and UK investors can take advantage of the EIS and SEIS advance assurance; however, international investors are highly encouraged to contribute to and support GoWalkies on its goal to roll the app out globally.

Sonny D'Avola, Founder of GoWalkies, explained: "The launch of GoWalkies in the UK has been a huge success. From quickly establishing ourselves in the pet tech sector and creating an active community of thousands, GoWalkies has gone from strength to strength. We are now looking at launching the app globally and believe we will be a major disruptor in this sector. It is our mission to become the number one dog walking app worldwide by 2025. I believe this opportunity will likely yield huge alpha potential."

"We're extremely excited to invite investors to contribute as much or as little as they want in a hugely exciting brand at a hugely exciting time in our journey towards a better dog walking landscape for everyone."

Sonny developed GoWalkies in 2021 spotting a niche in the market for a dog walking app that doesn't take a cut from the dog walkers quote, yet still provides excellent services to dog owners and their pets. Following a successful debut in the UK, the app is amassing thousands of downloads monthly and now has aims of becoming the number one dog walking app by 2025.

Now live on SeedLegals with the investment round closing on the 22nd of May, GoWalkies has ambitious plans to utilise the investment and solidify GoWalkies enviable position as a hugely exciting British tech business. GBP400,000 of the GBP500,000 investment will be spent on blockchain development and integration to accelerate processes and future-proof the app. A further GBP100,000 will be spent on digital advertising with a sole focus on the UK in Y1 (post-investment) and an expanded focus on the EU/ASIA in Y2.

GoWalkies also plan on using Government grants to claim back up to 70% of the blockchain development costs and aid long-term sustainability, concentrating on investor returns.

GoWalkies' growth trajectory looks strong, and all subsequent revenue made from Y1 advertising will fuel potentially exponential returns for those that invest early. GoWalkies are projecting GBP82,000,000 net profit in Y3 without any further rounds being warranted.

GoWalkies' highly scalable revenue model could be an exciting prospect for those investors seeking greater yields. Post-pandemic dog ownership has increased dramatically and is seen to be a strong sector to speculate in. However, as with any investment, proper due diligence must be paid when investing in a start-up business.

To learn more about GoWalkies' first investment round and view the company pitch deck please visit Seedlegals : https://seedlegals.com/

Contact: Sonny D'Avola

sonny@gowalkies.app

020 7157 9671

www.gowalkies.app

