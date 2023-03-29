U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.81
    -0.39 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7500
    +1.8750 (+1.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,484.28
    +1,218.48 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

A REVOLUTIONARY, INDUSTRY-LEADING MEDICAL DEVICE THAT WILL CHANGE THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Visit www.safelycoveredmedical.com for contact details, articles, photos, and company bio.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Safely Covered announced the launch of its newest product, its PTSS patent device, a new cover, designed for CT and MRI procedures. This revolutionary product is designed to prevent the spread of hospital acquired infections and other nosocomial infections.

The Southern California medical device company has spent 17 years developing its innovative and unique safety patent for MRI and CT scan straps. Safely Covered understands the demand for this innovative product, which is why it is available for healthcare providers within the United States.

"The transmission of nosocomial infections demonstrate why there is a high demand for disinfection. However, hygiene procedures can vary based on public or private radiology departments," says medical professionals.

According to the National Library of Medicine, "Disinfection and sterilization in hospitals, is of increasing concern." Nosocomial infections often occur within the first 48 hours of admission and are "associated with morbidity, mortality, and increased financial burden." According to Science Direct, "Due to the over use of the germicides in disinfectants, bacteria's and viruses will mutate and become immune or resistant to the current products that are being used to date.

Safely Covered's new medical products includes the following features and benefits:

  • Disposable Medical Covers

  • Total Protection for Patient, Eliminating Infection Through Patient Contact

  • Minimizing The Need for Sanitization

To learn more about the PTSS device and for purchasing, visit www.safelycoveredmedical.com

About Safely Covered: Safely Covered is a medical company, created by medical professionals, who value medical standards and industry forwarding innovation for patent medical products.

Contact: Takara M. Carter, MA.ECW, MPR
TMC Media
Email: tmcmedia@writluxe.org
Ph: 615-764-9705

Safely Covered PTSS disposable safety strap covers for MRIs, CT Scans, and X-ray procedures.
Safely Covered PTSS disposable safety strap covers for MRIs, CT Scans, and X-ray procedures.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-revolutionary-industry-leading-medical-device-that-will-change-the-healthcare-industry-301785195.html

SOURCE Safely Covered Medical

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use. What It Means for Emergent Bio’s Stock.

    Narcan, a standard treatment for opioid overdoses, will become available in U.S. retail stores later this year, as part of health officials’ efforts to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. The move should also pave the way for growing sales for Emergent Biosolutions which produces Narcan. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, for over-the-counter use.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • Novo Hits Another Record High As WHO Considers A Key Move In Obesity

    The World Health Organization will consider adding obesity treatments to its "essential medicines list." The move could help some drug stocks.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Dreaded Medical Paperwork Required by Health Insurers to Be Trimmed

    Prior authorization has generated so much resentment in recent years that some health insurers have been making tweaks.

  • Merck Releases Keytruda Data In Frontline Endometrial Cancer Patients

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced results from the Phase 3 NRG‑GY018 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel), then continued as a single agent every six weeks for up to 14 cycles for the first-line treatment of stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose cancer was either mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease prog

  • A New Report Has Very Bad News for White Collar Workers

    This year has seen wave after wave of job cuts at companies that once seemed the most stable places to work, like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Disney. According to a new report from investment bank Goldman Sachs, as many as 300 million jobs worldwide could be replaced by AI.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter. WHAT IS NARCAN? The approved nasal spray from Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions is the best-known form of naloxone.

  • Is $2 Million Enough to Retire at 70?

    Planning for retirement can be complicated, even with millions in the bank. Let's take a look at some of the most common tools you can use and questions people have about retiring at 70 with a $2 million nest egg. … Continue reading → The post Is $2 Million Enough to Retire at 70? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Banks Are Waging a Digital-Wallet War With Apple

    Banks are worried they’re losing ground to tech companies eager to gain market share in consumer payments. One of traditional finance’s biggest threats is Apple. Here’s how banks are fighting back. Illustration: Xingpei Shen

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Allarity Outlines Steps To Accelerate Delayed Recruitment In Ixempra, Stenoparib Cancer Trials

    Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) said that for Ixempra and stenoparib monotherapy trials, Allarity is taking steps to accelerate patient recruitment to support the goals for interim data readouts by the end of 2023. Due to slower than anticipated patient enrollment in both studies, partly due to the COVID pandemic's impact on trial site staffing, Allarity has expanded its collaboration with multiple contract research organizations (CROs) to increase the number of active trial sites subst

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.