Revolutionizing Healthcare in Mexico: Mutuus Provides Affordable and Accessible Options

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2023 / The public healthcare system in Mexico is a major source of concern, as the quality of services provided is alarmingly low and fails to meet the population's needs. The problem is further exacerbated by the fact that private healthcare services and private health insurance are out of reach for the vast majority of citizens, making access to adequate healthcare a luxury for only a select few.

Mexico, like many other Latin American countries, is plagued by economic disparities that have a detrimental impact on the lives of the population. The concentration of wealth among a small percentage of the population has significant consequences, particularly in the areas of healthcare and education.

The middle class in Mexico is particularly hard hit, as they are forced to bear the burden of healthcare expenses out-of-pocket. When faced with the need for hospital services, they are often left with limited options, forced to either take on staggering debt to access private hospitals or resort to the inadequate public healthcare system.

The root cause of this healthcare crisis is the prohibitive cost of private health insurance. The average price of a policy for a family is a staggering $2,500, which means that for it to represent just 5% of one's annual income, one would have to earn more than $50,000.

Unfortunately, this income level is unattainable for most families in Mexico, with only 4% of families earning that amount. This is why, in a country of over 130 million people, only 3 million citizens are insured.

Jean Louis Brunet, the founder and CEO of Mutuus experienced this healthcare crisis firsthand when his father fell ill and was taken to a private hospital for care. When faced with the reality that they couldn't afford care, the family had to make the decision to transfer him to a public hospital, which resulted in his untimely death two days later.

Brunet's experience with the healthcare system sparked a passion in him to understand the dynamics of the industry. He spent over 27 years working in healthcare, including a tenure as CEO of a private hospital in Mexico City. Through his experience, Brunet identified a gap in the market for affordable and accessible healthcare for the masses.

He conducted a thorough market study of the health insurance and private health market, developed a business model, and successfully raised capital to launch Mutuus, a company that provides comprehensive healthcare solutions to millions of people.

Mutuus is a revolutionary healthcare solution that is dedicated to helping Mexican families safeguard their health and financial well-being. By providing comprehensive coverage for medical events from start to finish and addressing the most critical expenses without putting undue strain on their finances, Mutuus is empowering individuals to take control of their health.

One of the major innovations of Mutuus is the creation of an affordable digital healthcare membership, which opens up access to high-quality healthcare. The membership offers a range of healthcare solutions through a user-friendly digital platform, such as 24/7 telemedicine emergency services, making it easier than ever for individuals to access the care they need when they need it.

Members also have discounts on face-to-face medical consultations, medications, and diagnostic studies. However, the real value of membership comes into play when a member requires hospital services.

In these cases, Mutuus takes care of everything, from arranging for the best possible care at some of the top hospitals in the country to paying the hospital bill and doctor's fees, with no deductible or coinsurance. This ensures that members can focus on their recovery without worrying about the financial burden. With three different membership packages, families can find the one that suits their needs and their budget.

In light of the dire state of the public healthcare system in Mexico and the exorbitant cost of private healthcare, Mutuus presents a unique and timely investment opportunity. With a potential market of 120 million people needing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions, Mutuus is well-positioned to meet this demand and provide a much-needed service to the population.

The company's innovative digital healthcare membership, comprehensive coverage, and end-to-end healthcare solutions set it apart from the competition and offer a strong return on investment. Investors are invited to join the company in its mission to improve the health and well-being of the people of Mexico.

About Mutuus:

Mutuus is more than just a healthcare solution, it's a lifeline for families needing quality healthcare and peace of mind. With Mutuus, families can rest assured that their loved ones are in good hands, no matter what the future holds. For more information about Mutuus visit their website at ps-mutuus.com

