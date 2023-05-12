Revolutionizing Knee Replacements: Monogram Orthopedics Gears Up For Nasdaq IPO With Over 14,000 Retail Investors

Monogram Orthopedics is a trailblazer in the development of personalized, 3D-printed orthopedic implants facilitated by robotics and cutting-edge pre-operative imaging. The company has seen incredible success over the years currently holding the record for the third-largest raise on popular equity crowdfunding site, StartEngine. As part of that raise, over 14,000 retail investors invested over $23.7 million into the company.

Following this, the company raised a Series C through a white-label service called DealMaker and recently wrapped up a Reg A raise as it gears towards the company’s anticipated NASDAQ listing under the ticker symbol “MGRM.” The company currently plans to go live on the NASDAQ on May 18th.

About Monogram Orthopedics

Knee replacement surgeries are prevalent, with around 1.7 million patients undergoing the procedure each year. Nonetheless, nearly 20% of these patients suffer from chronic pain post-surgery, and 40% of total knee replacement revision surgeries result from mechanical loosening. Monogram Orthopedics aims to tackle these problems by 3D-printing FDA-approved implants customized to each patient’s distinct anatomy, decreasing the number of incisions and bone loss during surgery.

CEO Benjamin Sexson emphasizes the company’s vision: "By 2027, 50% of knee replacement surgeries will be conducted robotically. Monogram is currently the sole company offering FDA-approved, 3D-printed, patient-specific implants that will eventually be placed using active milling robots." The forthcoming NASDAQ listing represents a considerable accomplishment for the company, underscoring its success in reshaping the orthopedic surgery sector.

Monogram Orthopedics has already showcased its groundbreaking technology through a total knee replacement surgery carried out by a surgeon in New York City on a cadaver patient in Austin, Texas. Their patented 3D-printed replacements enable a bone-to-implant bond, eliminating the necessity for bone cement.

Monogram Orthopedics is transforming the orthopedic surgery field by merging tailor-made knee implants with precise robotic surgical aides, delivering patients better-fitting knee replacements via minimally invasive surgery. With 100,000 knee replacements failing annually in a $19.4 billion market, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of a significant opportunity to enhance patient outcomes.

+14,000 Retail Investors

Monogram Orthopedics has been a crowd-pleaser, raising one of the largest equity crowdfunding amounts on StartEngine. The startup amassed an impressive $23.7 million on StartEngine, making it the platform’s third-largest fundraise to date. From this single round alone, the company has gained over 14,000 investors on its cap table.

However, after conducting multiple other fundraises on platforms like SeedInvest and DealMaker, the total number of investors is considerably higher.

The Monogram Orthopedics IPO will mark the second prominent IPO in the equity crowdfunding arena. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) completed an IPO in early 2022 with over 20,000 investors on its cap table and achieved unicorn status just a day after its IPO. The stock has since retreated considerably, however.

With nearly 14,000 investors on it’s cap table, a number of retail investors could be seeing a payday soon.

