Revolutionizing Real Estate: Zillow's ChatGPT Plugin Delivers Personalized Property Listings

U.S. real estate website Zillow Group, Inc (NASDAQ: Z) developed a new ChatGPT plugin that allows users to discover real estate listings.

Eligible users who enable the Zillow plugin on ChatGPT can ask about property listings based on location, price range, and bedroom and bathroom count and receive links directly to Zillow listings that match their preferences.

"At Zillow, we've been embracing AI and machine learning starting with the Zestimate® in 2006, and later introducing personalized recommendations and natural language search – which means we're well-equipped to help customers search and find homes in this new way," said David Beitel, chief technology officer at Zillow Group.

Zillow is building a housing super app that offers customers a seamless, connected experience across all their real estate needs: buying, selling, financing, and renting.

It launched natural language search queries on its apps and sites in January.

Price Action: Z shares are up 0.05% at $42.85 on the last check Wednesday.

