U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.00
    -19.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,558.00
    -55.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.75
    -122.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.30
    -4.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1673
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6180
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,264.27
    +2,223.39 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.45
    +73.08 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,828.45
    +8.36 (+0.03%)
     

RevolutionParts and Walmart Announce Exclusive Agreement to Bring OEM Auto Parts to Walmart.com

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevolutionParts, a leader in digital parts commerce solutions, and Walmart announced an exclusive agreement to bring OEM automotive parts to the Walmart Marketplace.

Walmart Logo
Walmart Logo

"Allowing our dealership partners to feature their parts on Walmart.com is a significant milestone for our company," said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO and Co-Founder of RevolutionParts. "Walmart is dedicated to creating a vibrant shopping experience that drives incredible value for their partners."

Brian Rowland, Walmart GM of Parts & Accessories echoed the statement adding, "This move reinforces Walmart's commitment to bring high-quality sellers to our platform to give automotive customers more of what they want."

Over the last two years, Walmart's U.S. eCommerce business doubled. The OEM parts ecommerce industry grew at a 30% rate last year and is continuing a similar trajectory in 2021.

By teaming with RevolutionParts, Walmart.com will gain immediate access to hundreds of thousands of parts that will allow the retailer to immediately establish a strong offering of the booming genuine OEM parts and accessories eCommerce market.

"Adding RevolutionParts' high-quality OEM assortment to our site is a huge win for Walmart customers. Our customers now have access to millions of direct-fit automotive parts across OEM, OES, and aftermarket suppliers – creating a single destination for all their automotive needs," Rowland said.

As part of the relationship, Walmart will build out pages dedicated to OEM parts, making the parts even easier to find. Customers will be able to search for parts based on the make, model and year of their vehicle, which will make shopping in this category simple and fast.

To learn more about selling OEM parts at Walmart with RevolutionParts, visit Walmart OEM parts homepage.

About RevolutionParts

RevolutionParts accelerates OEM parts and accessories sales for every major automotive brand. The company's core focus is on delivering an enterprise-ready platform for parts retail and wholesale commerce channels. The RevolutionParts platform powers more than $550M in annual sales and reaches millions of unique buyers globally. For more information, visit www.revolutionparts.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionparts-and-walmart-announce-exclusive-agreement-to-bring-oem-auto-parts-to-walmartcom-301411701.html

SOURCE Walmart; RevolutionParts

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • How high can meme coin prices go?

    In 2013, a new cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, was minted as a joke making fun of the speculative frenzy surrounding Bitcoin. Then last Aug., an anonymous developer created the Shiba Inu coin, the canine mascot for Dogecoin, riffing off the previous prank. The two “meme coins,” as they are called, are now the 9th and 10th most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization worth a collective $79 billion.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.

  • DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Could Make Its Backers $440 Million

    The obscure financiers who launched the shell company that is taking the former president’s venture public are poised for a big payday if the deal gets completed.

  • Why Shares of Shift4 Payments Fell Today

    The company reported an October business update, while other industrywide news may have had something to do with the decline as well.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • Ford’s Dividend Is Back, Stoking Optimism on Wall Street

    The automaker had previously suspended the quarterly payout in March 2020 to conserve cash.

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.