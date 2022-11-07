U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.91
    -0.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.20
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0064 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0138 (+1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6050
    -0.0490 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,803.82
    -380.38 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.47
    -0.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Revolve Invites you to a Deep Dive Webinar with Martin Gagel from Market Radius Research

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV: REVV) ("Revolve" or the "Company") is pleased to invite you to register for an institutional level discussion and Q&A.

Revolve Renewable Power Logo (CNW Group/ReVolve Renewable Power Corp)
Revolve Renewable Power Logo (CNW Group/ReVolve Renewable Power Corp)

Revolve's CEO, Steve Dalton and President, Omar Bojorquez will join Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research for a deep dive webinar.
Market Radius provides individual investors with in-depth CEO interviews.
Martin Gagel was a top ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst and a financial services professional with a deep understanding of capital markets. Martin has excellent ability to find and evaluate investment opportunities with small growth companies.

Date:               Wednesday, November 9

Time:              12PM ET / 9AM PT

To Register for the webinar, click on the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2016674250611/WN_MkxzdrO9Rh2ssKPX6Tmp-g

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US and Mexico with a portfolio of c.3,600MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 2.85MW with an additional 6.2MW under construction phase.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 300MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating distributed generation assets.

Forward Looking Information

Although Revolve believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Revolve can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Revolve and Revolve's management's expectation on the growth and performance of its business in the United States and Mexico, including the planned MW capacity of its projects; its expansion into the distributed generation market; potential opportunities in the distributed generation market; the completion and timing of the development of its planned portfolio of distributed generation projects; the completion of the Transaction, including final approval of the transaction by the TSXV; potential revenues and cashflows generated from its DG division; and the Company's plans to develop, construct and finance rooftop solar, battery storage and energy efficiency projects of up to 5MW  and enter into long term power purchase agreements for the sale of electricity from the projects with the underlying customers. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Revolve and/or Revolve, respectively.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to the Company's experience and its perception of historical trends, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to the extent of regulations pertaining to the Company's projects and Revolve's ability to continue as going concern. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information, including but not limited to: the effects of weather, catastrophes and public health crises, including COVID-19; labour availability; disruptions to the Company's supply chains; changes to regulatory environment, including interpretation of production tax credits; armed hostilities and geopolitical conflicts; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely fashion, or at all; risks related to the development and potential development of the Company's projects; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the availability of tax incentives in connection with the development of renewable energy projects and the sale of electrical energy; as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Revolve. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Revolve as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Revolve does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolve-invites-you-to-a-deep-dive-webinar-with-martin-gagel-from-market-radius-research-301670739.html

SOURCE ReVolve Renewable Power Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong Home

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today

    Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) were falling today after the company announced a $7.3 billion acquisition of IAA (NYSE: IAA), saying it would form a leading global marketplace for heavy equipment and vehicles. Ritchie Bros. also reported third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates. The $7.3 billion enterprise value Ritichie Bros. is paying for IAA is actually higher than Ritchie Bros.' own market cap at $5.5 billion; the $46.88 purchase price represents a 19% premium to where IAA closed on Friday.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Trading At A 34% Discount?

    Does the November share price for The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Factors to Note Ahead of Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q3 Earnings

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q3 performance is likely to have benefited from pent-up demand and lower friction and travel-related hassles for guests.

  • Nvidia Is Affordable for the First Time in Years

    Cheaper prices present a rare opportunity for value investors

  • Lyft Revenue Grew Last Quarter Though Rider Numbers Were Below Expectations

    “We’ll always want more demand,” Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer said in an interview. Uber’s diversified business, which includes global rides operations and a food-delivery arm that became its lifeline during the pandemic, has fared better.

  • Unity Software (U) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Unity Software's (U) Q3 performance is expected to have gained from steady demand for its software solutions boosted by an expanding client base and product portfolio.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped 46.7% on Monday

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) are up 46.7% in midday trading on Monday and continue to hit new highs. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) delayed a vote on merging with former President Donald Trump's Truth Social just last week, but that hasn't deterred traders today. Today's move is driven entirely by expectations that Trump would seek another term in 2024, which could be announced soon after tomorrow's election.

  • Why Verve Therapeutics' Stock Dropped 26.33% on Monday

    Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV), a clinical-stage gene-editing biopharmaceutical that focuses on cardiovascular therapies, saw its share price plummet 26.33% as of Monday afternoon. The stock closed on Friday at $31.29 and opened on Monday at $24.45. The stock has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $55.72.