Revolve Law Group Welcomes Sara Naheedy as Co-Managing Partner

Elevating their practice, Irvine based law firm Revolve Law Group welcomes new co-managing partner with distinct expertise in real estate law

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Law Group has expanded its trusted counsel with the addition of Sara Naheedy, Esq as Co-Managing Partner. With more than a decade of experience, Sara's expansive knowledge in real estate law and her tenacious focus on achieving an optimal outcome for her clientele has earned her a reputation for results. She leads each endeavor with the purest of intentions and always strives to uphold truthfulness, accountability and a commitment to the betterment of others. Her goal is to cultivate a shared vision with each of her clients to resolve disputes, not contentiously litigate. Sara has served as in-house counsel for other organizations in addition to her managing partner roles. Additionally, Sara co-authored a book entitled "Stack the Legal Odds in Your Favor" which was written to be "an invaluable legal self-help book."

"Co-Managing Partner Sara Naheedy embodies the core principles we designed Revolve Law Group around. We believe that Sara's expertise adds an unprecedented edge to our team and legal support strategies."–Kimberly Wright, Esq, Founder and Managing Partner

About Revolve Law Group:

Founded by Kimberly Wright, Esq and Jessica Monroe, Esq and CPA, Revolve Law Group was designed to position the client at the center of every collaboration. Dedicated to their core principles which guide their every move, the firm leads with determination, civility, curiosity, integrity, compassion and a dose of humor. The practice of law is a serious business, but it doesn't have to be without laughter. Laughter improves health, overall quality of life, and leads to greater productivity. The Irvine based law firm focuses on areas of practice such as taxation, civil litigation, appeals and writs, asset protection, business law, and real estate law. However, the firm and its partners specialize in building relationships through concierge support. Revolve Law Group is home to trusted counsel who focus on the solutions of tomorrow, with unparalleled commitment, for clientele valuing convergence of ingenuity and foresight.

