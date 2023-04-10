Revving Up the STAG: Volcon Taps ElectraMeccanica For Additional Electric Vehicle Assembly

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has been selected for the final assembly of Volcon Inc's (NASDAQ: VLCN) electric UTV, the Stag. Terms were not disclosed.

This contract expands on the previously announced assembly work for the Grunt EVO and Runt LT electric motorcycles.

The partnership provides ElectraMeccanica with additional EV manufacturing brands to assemble in their state-of-the-art Mesa, Arizona facility.

"By adding stateside assembly to our vertically integrated supply chain, we accomplish both our promise to keep manufacturing in North America while focusing on profitability and supply chain resilience," commented Jordan Davis, Volcon's Chief Executive Officer.

Susan E. Docherty, ElectraMeccanica CEO, stated: "The EV market continues to expand and we're excited that our Mesa facility is playing an immediate part in that growth."

Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $1.41, and SOLO is higher by 2.71% at $0.5238 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company

