Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.50
    +24.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,679.00
    +175.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,367.50
    +102.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,659.10
    +14.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.42
    -1.12 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.20
    +5.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.41 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.76
    -0.51 (-2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7450
    +0.1460 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,529.94
    +229.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.98
    +9.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,343.08
    +51.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,696.96
    -294.73 (-0.95%)
     
Programming Alert:

NEXT, 10 a.m. ET: The future of cloud computing could be underwater

Revvity Inc (RVTY) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: A Detailed Review

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

  • Revvity Inc (NYSE:RVTY) reported a GAAP EPS of $0.08 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.18

  • Revenue for Q3 2023 stood at $671 million, marking a 6% reported growth and 7% organic growth

  • The company updated its full year 2023 guidance, forecasting total revenue of $2.72-$2.74 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.53-$4.57

Revvity Inc (NYSE:RVTY) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on October 30, 2023. The company reported a GAAP earnings per share of $0.08, compared to $0.67 in the same period a year ago. GAAP revenue for the quarter was $671 million, as compared to $712 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.18, as compared to $1.21 in the same period a year ago.

Financial Overview by Reporting Segment for the Third Quarter


The Life Sciences segment reported a revenue of $308 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the same period a year ago. The adjusted operating income was $114 million, slightly lower than the $117 million reported in the same period a year ago. The Diagnostics segment reported a revenue of $363 million, a decrease of 9% compared to the same period a year ago. The adjusted operating income was $82 million, significantly lower than the $123 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Full Year 2023 Guidance


For the full year 2023, Revvity Inc (NYSE:RVTY) forecasts total revenue of $2.72-$2.74 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.53-$4.57. This guidance assumes no additional contribution from COVID related revenues.

Financial Statements Summary


The company's condensed consolidated income statement shows a net income of $9.497 million for the three months ended October 1, 2023. The revenue for the same period was $670.739 million. The company's condensed consolidated balance sheet shows current assets of $2.913 billion and total assets of $13.421 billion as of October 1, 2023. The consolidated statement of cash flows shows a net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $195.364 million for the three months ended October 1, 2023.

Company's Performance Analysis


Revvity Inc (NYSE:RVTY) reported a decrease in both GAAP and adjusted earnings per share from the same period a year ago. The company's revenue also decreased, both in reported and organic growth. The company's operating income from continuing operations also decreased compared to the same period a year ago. However, the company's adjusted operating income showed a slight increase.

Other Pertinent Details


Revvity Inc (NYSE:RVTY) is a company that provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. The company reported a revenue of more than $3 billion in 2022 and has over 11,000 employees. It serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia, and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Revvity Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Advertisement