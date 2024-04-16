When Will ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ReWalk Robotics Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:LFWD) future prospects. ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the US$46m market-cap company posted a loss of US$22m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on ReWalk Robotics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that ReWalk Robotics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$3.9m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ReWalk Robotics' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ReWalk Robotics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

