Reward Token BTC BULL is all-set to launch on Pinksale

BTC BULL offers investors an efficient way to invest in Bitcoin through buy and sell transactions.

Paris, France, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC BULL, a new and innovative reward token, is soon to be launched on Pinksale. This new token provides investors with exposure to Bitcoin's price movements through buy and sell transactions while mitigating risks and maximizing returns. BTC BULL aims to help investors minimize risks while providing them with an efficient and easy way to invest in Bitcoin. With every transaction of BTC BULL, holders receive a reward in Bitcoin, which is automatically added to their account. The reward amount is calculated based on the value of the transaction and the current Bitcoin price.

Investing in BTC BULL is simple and easy. Investors can purchase BTC BULL tokens on major cryptocurrency exchanges and hold onto them for more Bitcoin or sell them on a cryptocurrency exchange. With every buy and sell transaction of BTC BULL, investors get rewards in Bitcoin, which is automatically added to their account.

BTC BULL is a revolutionary token that is set to change the way investors approach cryptocurrency investing.

BTC BULL can be followed on Twitter. Users can also join the Telegram community.

To learn more about BTC BULL, its whitepaper can be reviewed. Users can visit BTC BULL's website for more information. The whitepaper provides in-depth details on how the token works and the technology behind it.

About Company

BTC BULL is a reward token that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin's price movements through buy and sell transactions, with less risk and greater efficiency. BTC BULL's token is built on the Binance Smart Chain and has a total supply of 1000000000.

Media Contact

Company name: BTC BULL

Email: info@btcbull.net

Website: http://btcbull.net







Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



