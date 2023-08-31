When Will My Rewards International Limited (ASX:MRI) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at My Rewards International Limited's (ASX:MRI) future prospects. My Rewards International Limited provides employee benefit, rewards and recognition, employee engagement, loyalty program, and membership services to corporate and retail clients. The AU$6.2m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$6.1m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$5.7m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on My Rewards International's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

My Rewards International is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Professional Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$3.0m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for My Rewards International given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. My Rewards International currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

