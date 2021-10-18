U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

The Rewards and Responsibility Of Educating Our Young People, by Jozef Opdeweegh

·5 min read

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / When we think of the word ‘leader', what typically comes to mind are images of seasoned CEOs, political figures, professors, or perhaps even family matriarchs or patriarchs. Search the term in any browser, and the results will offer an abundance of inspiring quotes, tips, and commentary on leadership skills, and why it's important to possess them in a role of influence. Leading countries, governments, corporations, organizations, and even families-when it comes to the conventional leadership positions, there's an abundance of materials and resources to provide guidance. However, what you will scarcely find is arguably one of the most important considerations for leaders: leading for today's youth.

As adults in positions of influence, both in our homes and in society, it's surely our responsibility to educate and inspire today's youth in a way that nurtures their virtues, helping them become the best they can be. Whether that be encouraging their compassion, courage, or humility-for the qualities may vary by individual-we more than ever need values-driven, solution-focused young people who will steer us toward a better world.

Here are 5 thoughts on the mindsets we might adopt to help young people become the leaders and good citizens we would wish them to be:

Normalize Risk and Failure

Risk and failure are part of life. And therefore, in a way that's counterintuitive to some, they should not be discouraged or punished. That's not to say we should be oblivious to success or go so far as to celebrate failure. Rather, it's to be clear that we must encourage learning from our mistakes. For if we fail to acknowledge and discuss our failures, we miss the opportunity to improve and grow.

When we are young, there is an endless possibility and potential; there is also great stress and expectation. So, it's at this age that we must learn to take risks, to discover our strengths, and embrace our identities. Good leaders understand how constructive failure can provide valuable lessons on this journey.

Nurture Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to perceive, control, and evaluate our feelings. Some researchers suggest that emotional intelligence can be learned and strengthened, while others claim it's an innate characteristic. Either way, there is much that leaders can do to encourage it.

What all researchers agree on, is that emotional intelligence can become more natural with time and practice. This is why we young people should be given tasks that require teamwork and collaboration, developing the skills necessary to make decisions that not only build self-awareness but also nurture empathy for others and a wider less self-centered perspective.

Develop Problem-Solving Skills

Young people face a variety of problems every day, ranging from academic difficulties to personal relationships and challenges on the sports field. And yet, only in rare cases, they are provided a formula or guidance to help solve their dilemmas.

To build confidence in making sound, fair, and rational decisions, we must (as I've said above) allow children to make mistakes and devise their own solutions. But we also have a responsibility to share models of teamwork; to explain how open questions and listening can help; to encourage resolve but also reciprocity. There are a plethora of techniques and yet no single solution, which means that as mentors we must share and encourage young people to explore a range of alternatives and not simply follow their instincts or get set in one unmovable mindset.

Encourage passions

There is much research to suggest that we perform at our best when pursuing our passions, and, indeed, we know this instinctively. Just think of those times when you wake up in eager anticipation of the day ahead; invariably it will be because you're about to practice those qualities or experiences that you love and make you feel most alive. For some that might be climbing a mountain, for others it may be reading, or theatre, or team sports, problem-solving, helping others…

The list is potentially endless, but the point is that by pursuing our passions we not only build skills and expertise, we learn too about what motivates us and what scope of life best suits our abilities. This is how we best develop our potential, and it is never more vital than in young people. Aligning their lives and development to the qualities which get them up and buzzing is the surest way to help them flourish.

Become a mentor

A child may have great promise, but without proper guidance to instill trust and confidence, it can easily be lost. A mentor can be somebody expert in an area that the young person wants to discover, or he can be a coach that gets the best out of our talents. They might also just be someone who listens!

The supportive, healthy relationships formed between mentors and mentees are both immediate and long-term, contributing to a host of benefits for both parties. Indeed, the best mentors learn from their charges, just as much as the other way round.

What's indisputable is that our early years are a highly impressionable period of our lives in which it's important to have positive guidance and leadership. So if we want to develop young people into healthy, kind, compassionate, and intelligent adults, then we have a responsibility to play our part. As the adult of a household, the teacher of a classroom, or in any other position with influence, it's vital that we act on our duty today to guide and nurture, not just our future leaders, but all the citizens of tomorrow.

