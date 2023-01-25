U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.50
    -19.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,715.00
    -111.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,818.75
    -90.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.40
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    -0.19 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0520
    -0.1130 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,620.87
    -329.69 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.08
    -16.20 (-3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,763.84
    +6.48 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Rewind Therapeutics Raises Additional Funding and Adds Sunstone Life Science Ventures A/S as New Investor

AKAMPION
·4 min read

- Claus Andersson, PhD, joins Rewind´s Board of Directors

Leuven, Belgium, January 25, 2023 --- Rewind Therapeutics, a company developing first-in-class treatments for demyelination-associated diseases, today announced that it has raised additional funding, with Sunstone Life Science Ventures A/S joining as a new investor and with participation of existing investors Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, M. Ventures, PMV, Gemma Frisius Fonds, and CD3/ KU Leuven.

Claus Andersson, PhD, General Partner at Sunstone Life Science Ventures A/S, will join Rewind Therapeutics´ Board of Directors. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The proceeds will be used to advance Rewind Therapeutics´ lead program into clinical development and further broaden the Company´s pipeline of drug candidates designed to restore the remyelination function of the central nervous system (CNS). Myelin forms a protective layer around neurons and is essential for their proper functioning. Neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis are associated with a damaged, deteriorating myelin sheath, which ultimately leads to a range of symptoms such as depression, anxiety, irritability, and even death due to a breakdown of the vital neurological functions.

"We are delighted to welcome Sunstone Life Science Ventures as a new investor alongside the continued support by our existing investor syndicate," said Anja Harmeier, Chief Executive Officer at Rewind Therapeutics. "The additional financing not only strengthens our top-tier investor base, but also allows us to accelerate the progression of our lead program into clinical development. Moreover, we look forward to working with Claus Andersson as a new member of our Board of Directors."

"Halting or even reverting demyelination is a challenging task. The data generated by Rewind Therapeutics so far supports a truly novel mechanism of action and will allow the Company to initiate clinical trials in key CNS indications," said Claus Andersson, PhD, General Partner at Sunstone Life Science Ventures A/S. "Moreover, Rewind has a strong patent estate and a team with long research and development expertise in the field of remyelination therapeutics. The combination of this extensive industry expertise and the high unmet medical need in neurogenerative disorders has convinced us to join forces with Rewind´s existing, internationally renowned investor syndicate."

Demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis affect millions of patients worldwide. Rewind´s approach is based on ensuring proper functioning of myelinating oligodendrocytes and oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), both of which are drivers of the myelination process. The Company´s goal is to establish a novel therapeutic principle that is universally applicable to all demyelination diseases. This provides significant therapeutic potential for treating a broad range of demyelination-inducing conditions.

###

About Rewind Therapeutics
Rewind Therapeutics develops first-in-class therapeutics designed to re-initiate the process of remyelination in patients suffering from major debilitating diseases such as multiple sclerosis, optic neuritis or nerve injuries. A common feature of these illnesses is the loss of the myelin sheath, a protective cover wrapped around the nerves. Repairing or re-installing this sheath (i.e., remyelination) is a crucial factor for halting or reversing disease progression or even curing these diseases. Rewind´s team has extensive R&D expertise and has built a strong patent estate for developing novel remyelination therapeutics. Based in Leuven, Belgium, Rewind is backed by top-tier life science investors such as Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, M. Ventures, PMV, Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Gemma Frisius Fonds, and CD3/ KU Leuven.
https://rwdtx.com/

About Sunstone Life Science Ventures
Sunstone Life Science Ventures is an independent European venture capital investment firm founded in 2007 by an international team of industry experts with combined entrepreneurial, operational and financial experience. Managing total funds of €500 million, Sunstone Life Science Ventures focuses on developing and expanding early‐stage Life Science companies with strong potential to achieve global
success in their markets. Since the inception, Sunstone Life Science Ventures has invested in more than 50 companies in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical technologies and diagnostics, and has completed more than 20 successful IPOs and large M&A transactions. For more information, please visit: https://sunstone.eu/

For further information please contact:
Rewind Therapeutics
Anja Harmeier
Chief Executive Officer
info@rwdtx.com

Media Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68


Recommended Stories

  • Experts hope FDA approval of Alzheimer's drug is gamechanger for Ohioans with disease

    Clinical trials of lecanemab, to be marketed as Leqembi, have shown that it may modestly slow the pace of cognitive decline early in the disease.

  • Medical experts divided on whether 2nd FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug provides a benefit

    The FDA recently approved a drug that may help patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s by slowing down the progression of the disease. But doctors and health experts are divided on whether the drug warranted an accelerated FDA approval and whether it provides a substantial benefit.

  • Intel earnings will be more about the future than the past

    Intel Corp. earnings will be more about the future than holiday-season results: It’ll all be about cold, hard cash, preserving its flow, and whether the company will maintain its rank as the dividend king among U.S. chip makers. Intel (INTC) is scheduled to report results after the closing bell on Thursday, and those results are expected to be poor as the PC industry tries to recover from a record free fall in shipments, with profit expected to decline more than 80%. Instead, Wall Street is focusing on how Intel executives see the year ahead given their overly optimistic annual guidance last year, with special attention to how much cash flow Intel expects to generate in 2023, as analysts wonder if Intel’s dividend is safe.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry

    Traeger (COOK), The Honest Company (HNST), Genius Brands (GNUS) and The RealReal (REAL) have been focusing on superior product strategy and prudent capital investments.

  • 3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week

    The rising earnings estimate revisions make the possibility of beating Q4 expectations quite plausible for Freeport McMoRan, Nucor, and Steel Dynamic stock and could continue supporting their strong performances.

  • China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 - study

    LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Loans committed by China's two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) and the China Development Bank (CDB) have fallen every year since hitting a record in 2016 as the lenders scaled back financing even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. "We expect an overall shift toward lower volume, higher quality investment from China," Kevin Gallagher, director of the university's Global Development Policy Center, told Reuters.

  • Casey's General Stores (CASY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $228.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day.

  • US Sues Google to Break Up Ad Unit in Heated Antitrust Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department and eight states sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google, calling for the break up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolization of the digital advertising market.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageB

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • If You Invested $10K in Mid-America Apartments 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Investors are always trying to predict what a stock will be worth in the future and how much its dividend is likely to grow over time. One of the best ways to do that is by looking at its history — in particular, the last five years. Five years is a good length of time in which to measure a stock’s overall performance because the markets have had both bull and bear runs within that time frame. Take a look at one of the leading residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) and see how much yo

  • Innovid will cut 10% of jobs

    Advertising-technology company Innovid Corp. (CTV) disclosed Monday afternoon that it intends to lay off roughly 10% of its staff. Innovid had 396 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to its most recent 10-K filing. The cuts come as Innovid strives for “sustainable and profitable growth,” according to its Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Seagate Not Likely To Rebound Before 1Q24 As China's COVID Lockdowns & Inventory Buildup Weigh, Analyst Says

    Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $60 to $65. Seagate will likely report 2Q23 results on Jan. 25, 2023. The analyst expects 2Q23 revenue to decline 44% Y/Y to $1.75 billion (below the consensus of $1.82 billion), primarily reflecting weaker demand in China (COVID-19 lockdowns) and inventory digestion at U.S. cloud and OEM customers. The analyst thinks demand trends have not worsened. Howeve

  • Babcock & Wilcox Bags $65M Contract To Provide Engineering Service To UK Plant

    Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) said its B&W Environmental and B&W Renewable business segments secured a $65 million contract from Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant Ltd. The contract is to provide engineering services and advanced technologies for the LSEP Sustainable Energy plant in Manchester, U.K. LSEP is a joint venture formed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and FCC Environment (U.K.) B&W's global operations will provide technologies and services for the project, including G

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Seesaws Above and Below $23K Again

    The largest cryptocurrency has been holding steady near this threshold as investors remain hopeful about inflation and the economy.

  • AT&T could ‘turn the corner’ on a key metric this year

    AT&T Inc. scored praise for its subscriber performance last year, and now the company will look to win over Wall Street on another key metric

  • Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $258.33, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Monday it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition. The subject of the proceedings was PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Primark cautious on 2023 after 'very strong' Christmas

    LONDON (Reuters) -Clothing retailer Primark reported better-than-expected trading over the Christmas quarter as shoppers returned to stores, parent Associated British Foods said on Tuesday, but cautioned economic headwinds may dent consumer spending in 2023. After two years of pandemic restrictions, a feature of Christmas 2022 was a return of shoppers to physical stores at the expense of online. The group said Primark's revenue was 3.15 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) in the 16 weeks to Jan. 7, up 15% on a constant currency basis as it benefited from "very strong" trading in the run-up to Christmas, with record sales in the week to Christmas Day.

  • Resurgent Rupiah Having Best Month in Over Two Years Amid Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupiah is enjoying its best performance in more than two years as foreign inflows turbocharge its catch-up with emerging market peers. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market ChaosHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe Indonesian currency cli