REXEL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 21st, 2022

REXEL
3 min read
In this article:
REXEL
REXEL

REXEL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF APRIL 21st, 2022

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Rexel was held today in Paris under the Chairmanship of Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders approved all the resolutions. The results of the votes and the video webcast are available on the Company's website: https://www.rexel.com/en/medias/events/2022-annual-general-shareholders-meeting/

Distribution of 0.75 euro per share

The Shareholders‘ Meeting approved the distribution of an amount of 0.75 euro per share (in line with the distribution policy of at least 40% of recurring net income), by deduction from the issue premium and paid in cash. The ex-dividend date for this distribution on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is June 3, 2022. The payment date will be June 7, 2022.

Compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer
All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were approved.

Financial authorizations

All the financial delegations and authorizations whose adoption or renewal was submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were approved.

Renewal of the mandate of the Statutory Auditors

The shareholders renewed the appointment of KPMG as Statutory Auditors and the appointment of Salustro Reydel as Alternate Auditor for a period of 6 years.

Ratification of a co-option/renewal of the term of office of Directors

The shareholders approved the ratification of the co-option of Barbara Dalibard by the Board on December 3, 2021, and renewed her term of office, as well as those of François Auque and Agnès Touraine for a period of four years.

Composition of the Board of Directors and the committees

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors still comprises 12 members. Excluding the Directors representing the employees, the Board comprises five are women i.e. 50% of the Board members, in accordance with Article L. 225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code.

The Board of Directors meeting held after the General Meeting renewed the terms of office of Barbara Dalibard as a member of the Compensation Committee, François Auque as a member and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and Agnès Touraine as a member and Chairwoman of the Appointments Committee and the Compensation Committee for a period of four years. Consequently, the composition of the specialized committees remains unchanged.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of over 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX

+33 1 42 85 76 12

ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Sara DU REAU

Brunswick : Thomas KAMM

+33 6 60 31 77 72

+33 1 53 96 83 92

sara.dureau@rexel.com

tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment


