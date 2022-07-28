U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

Rexel: First Half 2022 Financial Report Made Available

REXEL
·1 min read
In this article:
  • RXEEY
  • RXLSF
REXEL
REXEL


REXEL’S FIRST HALF 2022 FINANCIAL REPORT 
MADE AVAILABLE


Rexel’s first-half 2022 financial report was filed on July 28, 2022 with the French Autorité des marches financiers (AMF).

It is also made available on Rexel’s corporate website (https://www.rexel.com/en) in the “Investors –Regulated Information” section.


ABOUT REXEL GROUP


Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.


CONTACTS


FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX

+33 1 42 85 76 12

ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Sara DU REAU

+33 6 60 31 77 72

sara.dureau@rexel.com

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM

+33 1 53 96 83 92

tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment


