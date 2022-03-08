Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights
Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
2022-02-28
305,716,491
Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 305,716,491
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 304,945,530
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
