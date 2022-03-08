Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Reuters

The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume on Wednesday. The rouble has fallen more than 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from governments around the world. Curbs on Russia and on its lenders, companies and key individuals, as well as counter measures from Moscow, have made it increasingly difficult for investors to trade Russian assets.