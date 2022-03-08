U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

2022-02-28

305,716,491



Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 305,716,491

Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 304,945,530



(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

Attachment


