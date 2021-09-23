U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,239.00
    +110.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,204.75
    +41.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.40
    +8.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.20
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    -15.80 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.34 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8690
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,288.78
    +1,326.87 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.45
    +45.97 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 9,600,000 Shares Of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE: REXR) ("Rexford" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9,600,000 shares of its common stock, of which 3,100,000 shares were offered directly by the Company, and 6,500,000 shares were offered, at the request of the Company, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $565.9 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. The shares may be offered by the underwriters from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

In connection with the offering of shares of common stock, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with each of BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan (or their affiliates) (which the Company refers to as the "forward purchasers"), with respect to 6,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock. In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers (or their affiliates) are expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 6,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock. However, the forward purchasers (or their affiliates) are not required to borrow such shares if, after using commercially reasonable efforts, they are unable to borrow such shares, or if borrowing costs exceed a specified threshold or if certain specified conditions have not been satisfied. If any forward purchaser or its affiliate does not deliver and sell all of the shares of the Company's common stock to be delivered and sold by it pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, the Company will issue and sell directly to the underwriters the number of shares of its common stock not delivered and sold by such forward purchaser or its affiliate, and under such circumstances the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying the relevant forward sale agreement will be decreased by the number of shares of its common stock that the Company issues and sells.

Pursuant to the terms of the forward sale agreements, and subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, the Company intends to issue and sell, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreements, up to an aggregate of 6,500,000 shares of common stock to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will initially be equal to the price the underwriters agreed to pay the forward purchasers (or their affiliates) for each share, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,440,000 additional shares of the Company's common stock. If the option to purchase additional shares of the Company's common stock is exercised, the Company will enter into one or more additional forward sale agreements with each of the forward purchasers in respect of the number of shares of the Company's common stock that are subject to exercise of the option to purchase additional shares.

The Company expects to receive proceeds from the sale of the 3,100,000 shares of its common stock that it will initially issue and sell in the offering, but the Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers (or their affiliates). The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds from the sale and settlement of shares of its common stock in the offering and any cash proceeds that it receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements to its operating partnership in exchange for common units. Its operating partnership intends to use all of the net proceeds from the sale of the 3,100,000 shares of common stock that it will initially issue and sell in the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the Company's previously-announced acquisition of an industrial property comprising approximately 83 acres located within Los Angeles County. The Company expects its operating partnership will use any cash proceeds that it receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements to fund future acquisitions, fund development or redevelopment activities and for general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock will be offered under the Company's effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website. When available, a copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, at 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: (866) 803-9204; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rexford

Rexford is a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns interests in 277 properties with approximately 34.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For example, the fact that the offering described above has priced may imply that the offering will close, but the closing is subject to conditions customary in transactions of this type and the closing may be delayed or may not occur at all. In addition, the fact that the Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase additional shares of common stock may imply that this option will be exercised. However, the underwriters are not under any obligation to exercise any such option, or any portion of it, and they may not do so. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Stephen Swett
424-256-2153 ext. 401
investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-realty-inc-announces-pricing-of-public-offering-of-9-600-000-shares-of-common-stock-301383452.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi

  • Workhorse Shares Sink After It Halts Electric Van Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. shares plunged on Wednesday to their lowest in fifteen months after the embattled electric-vehicle maker said it will suspend deliveries of its vans and recall units it has already delivered.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Ec

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.