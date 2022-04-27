U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0084 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4490
    +1.2390 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,225.00
    +824.19 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.99
    +14.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • REXR
  • REXR-PB
  • REXR-PC

– Rexford Industrial Drives Substantial Positive ESG Impacts in 2021 –

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"At Rexford Industrial, we are working to create positive impacts through our differentiated business model, which integrates ESG factors into every decision we make," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "We reinvent legacy properties and breathe new life into urban infill communities, enabling us to create value that encompasses economic, community and environmental benefits. A robust ESG program is integral to our value creation strategy. Throughout 2021, we actively expanded upon our work to deepen our social and environmental impacts."

Rexford Industrial's 2021 ESG Report summarizes its robust ESG initiatives and future objectives, guided by its three strategic pillars of Environmental Stewardship, Community Welfare and a Culture of Respect and Excellence and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Rexford Industrial's 2021 ESG milestones include:

  • Exceeded 10% energy use reduction on repositioning projects

  • Furthered its green building commitment through the issuance of a Green Bond to finance a low-carbon future

  • Expanded its LEED program to include 52 LEED certified buildings, representing over 4.5 million square feet, completed, under development or in the near-term development pipeline

  • Extended renewable energy investment to over 4MW of solar installations

  • Formalized tenant engagement program supporting tenants' reduction of energy, water and waste footprint, and earned the Green Lease Leader Silver designation for a third consecutive year

  • Established a Community Engagement Committee to support youth development, environmental sustainability and eradication of homelessness, achieving over 75% employee volunteer participation

  • Launched numerous employee programs including a permanent flexible work model called RexFlex, parental leave, and increased advancement and financial support through tuition reimbursement

  • Completed over 20 hours of learning and development training per employee, which included formalized ESG training

  • Achieved 30% board gender diversity and maintained an overall team comprising approximately 50% diverse and 60% female employees

  • Conducted climate-related scenario planning in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which included in the 2021 ESG Report

  • Signed the UN Global Compact, joining organizations worldwide to support responsible business practices in human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption

In 2022, Rexford is committed to building green and continuing its path of recycling buildings and reinvigorating communities by delivering value-add ESG benefits. Looking forward, near term goals include its progress towards the establishment of science-based targets and a net zero carbon footprint commitment, expansion of the renewable energy program and solar investments, growing partnerships with tenants around ESG, achieving 2,000 hours of employee volunteer time, expansion of its internal learning platform and a continued focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

With an ongoing ESG focus, Rexford is dedicated to investing in its team, communities and the environment to lead the way to a sustainable future.

The full report can be found under the ESG section of the Company's website at https://www.rexfordindustrial.com/ESG.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand, lowest supply market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 312 properties with approximately 38.2 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company's most recent Form 10-Q. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Stephen Swett
424 256 2153 ext. 401
investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-releases-annual-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301534769.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

    The maker of ATM machines and cash registers fell short of Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Apple set to report earnings Thursday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs previews Apple earnings as the tech giant is set to report its quarterly results.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine La

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, Bulgari

  • Meta earnings: What to look for when Facebook parent reports Q1 results

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi sits down with the Live show to check out what to look for in Meta's Q1 earnings report, including subscriber growth, TikTok competition, and leadership responses.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock took investors on a wild ride after it went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. What does Palantir do? Palantir operates two main software platforms: Gotham, which serves government clients; and Foundry, which serves large enterprises and private organizations.

  • CEO reportedly laments red ink incurred from Air Force One deal as Boeing posts $1.2 billion first-quarter loss

    Chief Executive David Calhoun looks back on ‘a very unique negotiation’ with the administration of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.