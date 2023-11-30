Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of December to MYR0.05. This makes the dividend yield 5.5%, which is above the industry average.

Rexit Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to grow by 6.8% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 75% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.02 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.05. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Rexit Berhad has grown earnings per share at 8.6% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Rexit Berhad's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Rexit Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Rexit Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

