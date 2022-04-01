U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

REX'S MOBILE BILLBOARDS SHOW SAVINGS TO HOME BUYERS

·3 min read

Digital technology tells homebuyers how much they would save to buy the home they like using REX.

AUSTIN, Texas , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REX, the modern real estate technology company, continues to reset traditional real estate on behalf of consumers through mobile billboards featuring interactive technology allowing consumers to see how much they would save if they used REX to buy their next home. At a time of skyrocketing costs, REX's technology and integrated services can save consumers tens of thousands of dollars whether buying or selling a home. Now, REX is bringing these mobile billboards to show consumers how much those savings could be.

REX&#39;s buyer experience returns cash to customers at closing
REX's buyer experience returns cash to customers at closing

REX launching mobile billboards to let homebuyers know how much they can save with REX.

"REX is leveraging data to give real estate consumers more choice at lower prices than the competition. Our mobile billboards are our latest effort to deliver transparency in an industry that too often keeps consumers in the dark. We want all consumers to see how much REX can offer them right on their smartphones," said Lynley Sides the co-founder and President of REX.

REX is launching the mobile billboards in Los Angeles and Orlando this weekend. The trucks will be going to Open Houses and share information about REX's full-service model – for buyers and sellers of real estate. By texting the number on the mobile billboards, consumers can see how REX can help them purchase, finance, insure, and close on the home they just visited.

One of the ways that consumers save with REX is by giving homebuyers cash back at closing. Through REX's AllHomes Cash Back program, REX contributes around $10,000 on average to the purchase of the home when the customer buys through REX. All but 8 states allow homebuyers to receive cash back from their brokers at closing. REX is committed to easing the path to homeownership at a time when too many consumers are being priced out.

REX's technology also allows consumers to see how much they save when they use REX to get a mortgage, home insurance, and title and escrow services. REX is using technology to simplify and remove friction from homebuying. The company puts the consumer at the center of every interaction and offers the full range of services under one roof.

REX will continue to deploy mobile billboards based on the results of the initial launch. The goal of the program is to continue to expand REX's consumer engagement at a time when real estate consumers are looking for more transparency, choice, and service.

About REX

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, REX Homes is the only real estate technology company resetting the traditional real estate on behalf of consumers. Uniquely, every home in the US costs less when buying through REX, except in a couple states, such as Oregon, that do not allow the sharing of cost savings with consumers. And when selling, REX achieves the highest price for the home, lowest commission and best service. REX has a five-star rating on Zillow and customer satisfaction scores far in excess of its competitors due to its tech platform and full-time W-2 workforce that is motivated by customer satisfaction, not commissions. For more information, visit https://www.rexhomes.com.

CONTACT: Michael Toth, mtoth@rexhomes.com

(PRNewsfoto/REX)
(PRNewsfoto/REX)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexs-mobile-billboards-show-savings-to-home-buyers-301515479.html

SOURCE REX

