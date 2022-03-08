Reykjavík Energy Returns Good Results in 2021
Reykjavík Energy (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) financial performance was good in 2021 and the carbon footprint of the Group decreased from the previous year. Within the Group, in addition to the parent company, are Veitur Utilities, ON Power, Ljósleiðarinn-Reykjavík Fibre Network, and Carbfix. OR’s consolidated annual financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors today and carry a profit of ISK 12 billion from operations. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of ISK 4 billion be paid to thew owners. The owners of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur are the City of Reykjavík, and the municipalities of Akranes and Borgarbyggð.
Operating expenses decrease between years
The operating expenses of the OR Group decreased between the years 2020 and 2021. At the same time, the price of aluminium rose, which increased ON Power’s income from electricity sales to power-intensive industries. The real-term price of Veitur Utilities' licensed services decreased slightly during the year.
OR Annual Report 2021
Along with the financial statements, Reykjavík Energy publishes its integrated Annual Report. The report gives a detailed account of the environmental and climate aspects of the Group’s operations last year, social factors and governance, as well as various financial metrics. The Group's carbon footprint decreased between 2020 and 2021 and is forecast to decrease further in the coming years with increased carbon mineralization at ON Power’s geothermal power plants.
The annual report is audited by independent parties and endorsed by the CEO and the board. It can be found at https://annualreport2021.or.is.
Bjarni Bjarnason, CEO of OR:
Now that we are emerging from the Covid-pandemic, I am most grateful to the employees of the companies in the Reykjavík Energy Group. In the last two years, there has been to our knowledge no instance of outage of our important basic services due to the pandemic and we do not know of any case of a group infection at our workplaces.
At the same time, we maintain a solid grip on operations so that favourable external conditions are quickly and efficiently reflected in the Group’s results, thus benefiting our customers.
The public's expectations for services and Reykjavík Energy’s positive impact on the environment and society are growing. Therefore, it is especially gratifying to see results of measurements that indicate increased customer satisfaction. We are constantly looking for new ways to shorten the communication channels to us, provide clearer information quickly and efficiently and to do this in a more efficient way than before. I assert that we have succeeded in many ways, but at the same time I promise that we will continue to improve.
Overview of financial and non-financial factors 2015-2021
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
unit
Operating revenues
40,312
41,423
43,666
45,916
46,570
48,627
51,890
ISK mill.
Operating expenses
-15,183
-16,062
-17,285
-17,299
-18,398
-19,172
-18,380
ISK mill.
EBITDA
25,174
25,361
26,380
28,617
28,172
29,454
33,510
ISK mill.
EBIT
14,428
14,968
17,318
18,346
16,051
16,398
20,253
ISK mill.
Gender pay-gap
2.30%
2.10%
0.20%
0.00%
0.10%
0.00%
-0.20%
%
Job satisfaction
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.3
Grade 1-5
Hot water
83
78
94
101
101
110
106
mill.m3
Electricity
3,249
3,411
3,473
3,507
3,536
3,581
3,545
GWh
Potable water
29
30
29
28
29
26
26
mill.m3
Data via Ljósleiðarinn
122,000
155,000
180,000
216,000
260,000
345,000
396,000
TB
Carbon footprint
67,100
45,450
42,700
45,450
48,750
50,550
48,650
tn. CO2-eq.
Mineralized CO2
5,200
9,000
12,000
12,000
10,500
11,700
13,300
tonnes
