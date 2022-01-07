U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Reyna Gold To Commence Trading On TSX Venture Exchange

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna" or the "Company") (TSXV:REYG) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol "REYG" as of market open on or about January 11, 2022.

The Exchange will issue a bulletin confirming the date on which trading will commence. Upon listing, the Company will be listed as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer on the TSXV. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of the La Gloria Project, located within the Mojave-Sonora Megashear in Mexico.

About the Company

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

On behalf of the board of directors of Reyna Gold Corp.,

"Michael Wood"

Michael Wood
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of the Company, the anticipated timing of listing, the Company's plans regarding future exploration activities and benefits arising from the listing of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long form non-offering prospectus dated December 6, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Reyna Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681498/Reyna-Gold-To-Commence-Trading-On-TSX-Venture-Exchange

