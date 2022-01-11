Reyna Gold Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna" or the "Company") (TSXV: REYG) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday January 11, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c9937.html