U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    -13.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,327.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,553.25
    -54.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.80
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.55
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.50
    -14.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0817
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +1.22 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8900
    +0.4490 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,154.04
    +282.40 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.24
    +50.18 (+11.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,843.75
    -16.32 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Reyna Silver Intercepts High-Grade Silver at Medicine Springs, Including 2.4m of 1021 g/t (31 oz/T) Silver

Reyna Silver Corp.
·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FRA:4ZC) ("Reyna'' or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade silver results from the initial four-hole, 1,850m, Phase 1 reconnaissance drilling program at its 4,831 hectare, 100% owned Medicine Springs Project in Elko County, Nevada. This is the first time Medicine Springs has been drilled under a modern district-scale/ore-systems approach, so the company spaced their holes widely at the Golden Pipe, Silver Butte, and Silver King Target areas to determine broad system parameters (Figure 1).

  • Holes drilled to depth cut 400-750m of high potential carbonate host rocks (Fig. 3).

  • The first hole (MS22-001) cut the best mineralization, which reported 2.4m (drilling thickness) grading 1,021 grams/tonne (31 oz/T) Silver.

  • Hole MS22-002, drilled 1.75 km to the southwest in the previously undrilled Silver Butte area, cut 7.4m (drilling thickness) averaging 186 g/t Ag plus 3.7% Pb and 1.0% Zn, including 4.7m of 274 g/t Ag plus 5.6% Pb and 1.5% Zn (Table 1).

Table 1. Highlight Table from the initial Phase 1 Drilling.

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length* (m)

Ag (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

MS22-001

190.5

192.92

2.4

1,021

0.04

0.04

MS22-002

73.91

81.38

7.4

186

3.7

1.0

including

75.29

80.01

4.7

274

5.6

1.5

*Core length in hole, true thickness not yet determinable.

"We are delighted to hit high-grade silver in the first holes in our initial reconnaissance drilling campaign," said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver. "With this, Medicine Springs takes its place alongside Guigui and Batopilas as a Reyna Silver-quality project. We look forward to following up on these results when we resume drilling later this year."

"Successfully intercepting Bonanza-grade mineralization in such a thick host rock section lets us confidently check off two of the most important features we want to see early in any CRD exploration program," said Dr. Peter Megaw, lead technical advisor of Reyna Silver. "Results like these -from just four holes spread over 1.7 km- affirm that Medicine Springs has potential as a major CRD district. Now we need to keep drilling to figure out where it all came from."

Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture
Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture
Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture
Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Map of Medicine Springs Project with drill hole location and projections in black. The distance from MS22-001 to MS22-002 is 1.75km, and about 900m to MS22-004. Target areas -Golden Pipe, Silver King, and Silver Butte- are denoted in blue. Anomalous Geochemical Zones identified during the Jasperoid Selective Sampling Survey are in green for Ag, yellow for Pb-Zn, and red for Cu (See Press Release from January 10, 2022).

HIGHLIGHT RESULTS:

  • High-grade silver intercept in the first hole, MS22-001, 2.4m of 1,021 g/t Ag from 190.5m at the Golden Pipe Target.

  • 7.47m of 186 g/t Ag (including 4.7m of 274 g/t Ag) cut in the never-before-drilled Silver Butte area over 2.8 km to the southwest.

  • The 3 holes drilled to depth cut 400-750m of high-potential carbonate rocks, which gives the system abundant room to grow to depth (See Fig. 3).

  • All holes cut broad zones of pervasive alteration and "Fugitive Calcite" veining typical of large-scale CRD systems.

Drilling results will be compiled with existing geochemical and geophysics to refine targets for drilling later in the year using our inventory of permitted pads.

ABOUT MEDICINE SPRINGS

Medicine Springs exhibits many of the key features associated with large, high-grade Carbonate Replacement Deposits ("CRDs")(See Press Release from January 10, 2022) (See Fig. 2). Phase 1 Drilling program was designed to test certain key features of the project's overall framework to verify project potential. These included:

  • Stratigraphy - determining the thickness of potentially favorable carbonate host rocks (Fig. 3)

  • Structure - testing the structures that control the well-zoned, mineralized jasperoids to depth.

  • Zoning - determining broad-scale zoning and vectors towards the source of mineralizing fluids.

  • Oxidation - identifying the depth of oxidation and transition to sulphides.

  • Geophysics - ground-truthing geophysical anomalies with 3D geological data.

Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture
Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2. The Medicine Springs project exhibits 11 of 13 key features on the "CRD Checklist". High-iron sphalerite was identified for the first time in drill core, bringing the total to 11. These indicate a long-lived, multistage, replacement mineralization system.

Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture
Reyna Silver Corp., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 3. Drill hole section of Hole MS22-001. A thick section of Carbonate rocks, one of the key ingredients of a Carbonate Replacement Deposit, dominated the 787.9m hole. Multiple, felsic intrusions of differing compositions were also identified in the hole, an indication of a multi-phase system and another key feature of CRDs (See Fig. 2).

The rock formations are part of the Permian Park City Group. The Gerster and Arcturus Formations are predominantly limestone. The Plympton and Kaibab Formations are dominated by dolostone.

Table 2. Detailed Major Intercepts

Hole number

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Ag (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

MS22-001

114.30

119.46

6.59

32

1.0

0.3

including

114.30

115.21

0.91

52

1.0

0.1

including

116.23

117.81

1.58

71

1.0

0.8

including

117.96

118.57

0.61

38

0.6

0.6

MS22-001

190.50

192.92

2.42

1,021

0

0

including

190.50

191.87

1.37

1,140

0

0

including

191.87

192.92

1.05

866

0

0

MS22-002

73.91

81.38

7.47

186

3.7

1

including

75.29

77.72

2.43

241

5.1

1.7

including

77.72

80.01

2.29

310

6.1

1.3

MS22-004

19.12

20.82

1.70

53

1.7

0

including

19.12

20.00

0.88

42

1.4

0

including

20.00

20.82

0.82

64

2.1

0

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., the Company's Chief Exploration Advisor and Qualified Person, reviewed the technical aspects of the exploration projects described herein and is responsible for the design and conduct of the exploration program and the verification and quality assurance of analytical results. Dr. Megaw is not independent as he and/or companies with which he is affiliated hold Net Smelter Royalties on the Guigui and Batopilas Projects that predate Reyna Silver acquiring them.

ABOUT REYNA SILVER

Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV) is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and USA.

Reyna's principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia District and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire 80% of the Medicine Springs property in Nevada, USA as well as the early stage La Durazno and Matilde and La Reyna mineral properties in Mexico.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration results and plans, and our other future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our estimates of exploration investment, the scope of our exploration programs, and our expectations of ongoing administrative costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should conditions or our estimates or opinions change, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks associated with mineral exploration, price volatility in the mineral commodities we seek, and operational and political risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reyna Silver Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735488/Reyna-Silver-Intercepts-High-Grade-Silver-at-Medicine-Springs-Including-24m-of-1021-gt-31-ozT-Silver

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • China's Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations

    China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy. Excluding the 2.2% expansion after COVID first hit in 2020, this is the worst showing in nearly half a century. China's economy struggled over 2022, with major industrial centres including Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta area as well as Guangzhou locked down or put under curbs for long periods as part of the government's "zero-COVID" strategy.

  • EcoSynthetix Receives Platinum Score for Sustainability for Second Consecutive Year by EcoVadis

    EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced that it has received its second consecutive Platinum designation by EcoVadis, a globally recognized agency for business sustainability ratings of supply chains. EcoSynthetix scored within the top one percent of the 90,000 companies rated.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Holiday; Tesla China Sales Check Due

    Futures fell after U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Holiday. Time to act, carefully, as the rally clears resistance. Tesla faces a big transition.

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • What Is Kraken? How It Works, How It Stands Out, and Issues

    Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco where market participants can trade various cryptocurrencies. The participants are allowed to buy or sell the cryptocurrencies using various fiat currencies, that include U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, euros, and the Japanese yen. As of January 15, 2023, Kraken is the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a daily trading volume of $333 million according to exchange aggregator CoinMarketCap.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Three Arrows Capital Founders Are Reportedly Pitching Investors

    According to The Block, the founders of collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, along with CoinFLEX co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam, are looking to raise funds for the launch of a new crypto exchange. "The Hash" panel discusses the details outlined in this report.

  • Top $255 Payday Loans Online Same Day Decision No Credit Check Direct Lenders (2023)

    $255 Payday Loans Online Same Day

  • Encompass Health's (EHC) Plan Marks Entry in Rhode Island

    Encompass Health (EHC) aims to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Rhode Island and extend its advanced rehabilitative services suite across the Northeast.

  • Japan's sharp wholesale price rise heaps pressure on BOJ's ultra-easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's annual wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could force the central bank to raise interest rates soon. The 10.2% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain, Bank of Japan data showed. While global commodity prices slipped, companies continued to pass on past increases in raw material costs for goods such as auto parts and electricity equipment, said a BOJ official briefing reporters on the data.

  • China Reopening Is Mixed Blessing for Emerging-Market Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The China reopening story is fast becoming the most important trading theme in emerging markets, so figuring out its potential impact across asset classes is vital for global investors.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT

  • How Much Will a Financial Advisor Cost Me?

    Fees vary from advisor to advisor. Here’s what you need to know to ensure you fully understand how much a financial advisor costs before hiring one.

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Se

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tops $21.3K as Cryptos' 2023 Feel-Good Story Continues

    ALSO: Sam Reynolds writes that the surge of FTX’s FTT Token is part of a trend in which investors send prices of certain tokens higher even as their projects fail or flounder.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Is Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Is iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for DVY

  • China’s digital yuan needs WeChat, Alipay to boost adoption, experts say

    The central bank rolled out a "red packet" feature for its digital currency, the e-CNY, for the Lunar New Year holiday but it will require help from the tech giants it has bashed to popularize the digital yuan.

  • Wall Street Analysts Believe Tenaris S.A. (TS) Could Rally 28.47%: Here's is How to Trade

    The mean of analysts' price targets for Tenaris S.A. (TS) points to a 28.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.