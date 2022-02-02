U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,551.16
    +4.62 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,362.67
    -42.57 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,300.50
    -45.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.54
    -25.20 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.42
    -0.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.80
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7700
    -0.0300 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3870
    -0.2950 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,227.95
    -1,674.25 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.18
    -31.29 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.59
    +63.81 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Reynolds American announced as a sponsor of TruAge™

·2 min read

Reynolds' partnership with the National Association of Convenience Stores ("NACS") and Conexxus bolsters national effort to make the process of verifying an adult tobacco consumer's age more reliable and secure.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds American Inc. (Reynolds) today announced its partnership with the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and Conexxus as a sponsor of TruAge, the new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems while protecting user privacy. The age-verification program is free to retailers, consumers, and point of sale (POS) providers, to help ensure access and implementation for all stakeholders.

(PRNewsfoto/Reynolds American Inc.)

"Reynolds is proud to support TruAge™ to deliver innovative age-verification technology to help keep tobacco products out of the hands of minors," Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activation & Trade Marketing, said. "We never want our products in the hands of minors."

"Reynolds has demonstrated – and continues to demonstrate – that tobacco and nicotine products can be marketed responsibly to adult consumers while limiting youth exposure to our products and product marketing. Today's partnership with TruAge™ will help further our commitment to keep youth tobacco prevention at the forefront of our efforts."

"We have long taken a comprehensive approach to industry leadership on the issue of youth access to tobacco products, leading corporate, education, and legislative initiatives to reduce youth access," Shay Mustafa, Senior Vice President of Business Communications & Sustainability, said. "Today's announcement is another proof point of our continued commitment to operate responsibly as we transform to reduce the health impact of our business, delivering A Better Tomorrow™."

Mustafa will serve on the TruAge™ Governance Board, working alongside other industry executives with age-restricted products.

To learn more about Reynolds and its A Better Tomorrow™ journey, visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

About TruAge™
TruAge, is a new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy. TruAge, developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, makes the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate.

Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

About Reynolds American Inc.
Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BAT Group, and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

Media Contact:
Vaughn Jennings, Director, Corporate Communications, RAI Services Company
jenninv@rjrt.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reynolds-american-announced-as-a-sponsor-of-truage-301473970.html

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • New Red Hat CFO talks priorities after latest C-suite shuffle

    For the third time in a year, Red Hat is replacing a retiring executive with a woman – a rarity in the tech world. And her priorities will focus on analytics.

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations,

  • Macy's Q4 Earnings Preview: eCommerce Business Will Take Center Stage

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 21. Macy's digital business has impressed enough to attract potential suitors. In its most recent quarter, ended Sept. 30, Macy's digital sales increased 19% versus the same time last year.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulen

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Wendy's Really Wants Customers to Do Two Things (One Involves Spicy Nuggets)

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Pump More Oil Amid Supply Concerns

    The producers agreed to a small, planned increase in output amid soaring oil prices, with concerns over supply heightened due to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. Private Jobs Plunged Last Month on Omicron, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Employment at U.S. companies declined in January by the most since the early days of the pandemic as the omicron variant of the coronavirus registered a swift yet likely temporary blow to the nation’s labor market.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCo

  • Toyota apologizes for employee’s suicide after overwork, harassment

    Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Non-US XRP Investors Target the SEC With Conflict of Interest Claim

    SEC gets another curveball as non-U.S XRP investors claim conflict of interest and more in a bid to quash the SEC lawsuit.

  • Why Are So Many White Collar Choosing Work-Life Balance Over Salary?

    39% of so-called knowledge workers put work-life balance above compensation as the most important element of a job.

  • Why OPEC+ can’t hit its oil production targets — and what it could do about it

    With oil prices trading near seven-year highs, will OPEC+ deliver a bigger-than-expected production increase Wednesday? The truth is producers can't seem to meet existing targets.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams converts first paycheck to crypto, loses around $1,000

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova details the growing trend of public figures accepting bitcoin salaries, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the risks of bitcoin salaries regarding volatility, regulation, and taxation.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q1 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), and CSX Corp. (CSX).