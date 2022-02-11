U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    -20.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    -155.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,643.00
    -58.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.80
    -14.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.80
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,108.23
    -1,149.39 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.38
    -22.80 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Reynolds Seizes Opportunity, Launches New Customer Success Services Team

·2 min read

Award-winning support organization strengthens company's presence and capabilities

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company announced today the creation of a new department to spearhead its focus on customer success. "There are three areas of focus we have laid out to accomplish our goal of helping our customers be the most profitable dealers in the industry. Those are product offerings, industry relations, and customer success. This new team has its sights set squarely on the success of our customers," said Willie Daughters, chief operating officer at Reynolds.

"The new customer success services team expands on our industry-leading support organization," continued Daughters. "This team allows us to be more proactive with our support and will work with each customer to help them maximize the benefits of the products they've invested in."

Reynolds new customer success services team is dedicated to new customer onboarding, new product implementation, and ongoing support and consulting. This structure will help dealerships with smoother transitions from implementation to long-term support. It also allows for closer collaboration with dealers by ensuring the entire support organization understands each customer's unique business needs.

This team builds on a longstanding hallmark of the company, the Technical Assistance Center. For decades, it has been recognized for its tireless accessibility, top-notch live customer support, and first-call resolution results. The creation of this new department allows Reynolds to shorten lead times, accommodate more rushed time frames, and continue to provide excellent service to dealers.

"Reynolds has long received high marks for our support and that is something we have always been proud of. Yet, we believe we can still improve, and help our customers grow even further," stated Daughters. "This is another move that demonstrates Reynolds and Reynolds' commitment as a true partner in the success of each of our customers."

About Reynolds
Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe.
(www.reyrey.com)

Media Information:
media@reyrey.com
937.607.8045
One Reynolds Way
Dayton, Ohio 45430

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reynolds-seizes-opportunity-launches-new-customer-success-services-team-301480375.html

SOURCE The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

