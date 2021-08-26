REZI Launches Public Referral Program to Lease Multifamily Vacancies from Property Owners Nationwide

Pioneering iRenter Breaks Financial Mold - Offering Submission Bonuses & Referral Commissions on Total Annual Rent for Referred Vacancies

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , the pioneer of the iRenter industry, has kicked off a groundbreaking new Referral Program that, for the first time, largely incentivizes anyone with substantial connections in multifamily real estate — such as Investment Sales & Multifamily Mortgage Brokers — with submission bonuses and referral commissions for every vacant apartment and property owner they refer, it was announced today by Sean Mitchell, co-founder and CEO of REZI.

How the Referral Program works:

Referral Partners bring REZI a potential leasing transaction of at least 10 units and receives $10/unit for simply requesting a proposal, regardless of whether or not the deal closes.

If REZI contracts the units, the Referral Partner receives 2% of the total annual rent of that deal.

If REZI signs any future deals with that same referred owner, they'll continue to pay the Referral Partner a 2% commission on every subsequent deal.

Click here to read more about the program specifics.

"We're always eager to work with partners in the industry to bring lease-up solutions to the rental owner community," said Mitchell. "We view the announcement of this Referral Program as an opportunity to accelerate the expansion of our relationships with members of the multifamily community and we're thrilled by that opportunity."

For Rental Property Owners: REZI partners with property owners to master lease their vacant apartments at higher net effective rents — reducing vacancy and credit loss while simultaneously simplifying the leasing process for 1, 10, or even 200 units at time.

For Tenants: REZI offers a fast, easy and free leasing experience that enables renters to find their next apartment – entirely from their phone. They've eliminated fees, digitized the entire leasing process with product features such as contactless tours and digital signing, and developed a fully-automated approval process — making it possible to lease an apartment in as little as 5 minutes.

About REZI

Launched in 2018, REZI's is a real estate technology company whose proprietary AI technology drives better leasing outcomes for both tenants and rental property owners.

