Rezolute Announces Promotion of Brian Roberts, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies with the potential to disrupt current treatment paradigms for devastating metabolic diseases, today announced that Brian Roberts, M.D., previously Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Roberts joined Rezolute in 2017 as Vice President of Clinical Development and a member of the founding management team, with responsibilities that included oversight of preclinical, regulatory, and clinical operations functions.



“We are delighted to announce Brian’s promotion to Chief Medical Officer as he has been an integral part of our company’s progress. His first-hand experience as both a practicing endocrinologist and a clinical developer with substantial expertise in developing therapies for metabolic diseases has enabled him to successfully formulate and lead our clinical development strategy and execution,” said Nevan Charles Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rezolute. “We are incredibly pleased to have his continued guidance and leadership in this new role as we work to advance our programs into later stages of clinical development.”

Dr. Roberts added, “It’s an honor to become Chief Medical Officer at Rezolute, and I’m incredibly excited and motivated by the unique opportunity that we have to make a meaningful difference for patients suffering from debilitating metabolic diseases. Both of our programs, RZ358 and RZ402, offer novel and significant solutions to address the shortcomings of current standards of care and provide a potentially more efficacious therapeutic option to patients in need. This is what compelled me when we initially identified and brought these programs into Rezolute, and in partnership with the rest of the executive team, I look forward to continuing to advance them through the next stages of clinical development.”

Dr. Roberts joined Rezolute as Vice President of Clinical Development in 2017 and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2020. Prior to joining Rezolute, Dr. Roberts held clinical development positions of increasing responsibility at Cymabay, Inc followed by Fibrogen, Inc, developing novel therapies for metabolic diseases and their complications, including diabetes, dyslipidemia, NASH, gout, and anemia of chronic kidney disease. He is an inventor or author on more than 25 patents and publications in the fields of Endocrinology and Metabolism. Dr. Roberts received his B.S. in biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego and his M.D. Magna Cum Laude from Georgetown University. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Endocrinology at Stanford University, where he now also serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Division of Endocrinology.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute strives to disrupt current treatment paradigms by developing transformative therapies for devastating rare and chronic metabolic diseases. Its novel therapies hold the potential to both significantly improve outcomes and reduce the treatment burden for patients, the treating physician, and the healthcare system. Patient, clinician, and advocate voices are integrated in the Company’s drug development process, enabling Rezolute to boldly address a range of severe conditions. Rezolute is steadfast in its mission to create profound, positive, and lasting impact on patients’ lives. The Company’s lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in late-stage development for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Rezolute is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

