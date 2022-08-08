Rezolve Appoints Sauvik Banerjjee as Global CEO of Products, Technology, and Digital Services

Banerjjee brings more than 22 years of experience in senior roles in technology, digital product and omni channel commerce

Banerjjee held various management positions with companies including Tata, SAP, Accenture, and Infosys, where he championed a series of technology innovations such as infrastructure architecting, digital transformation, and e-commerce solutions

Banerjjee is recognized as a reputable thought leader, and he is a regular speaker at industry events, universities, and TED talks



(Please note that on December 17, 2021, Rezolve Limited (“Rezolve” or the “Company”) announced that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (“Armada”) (NASDAQ: AACI), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company’s shares are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.)

Also note that this press release should be read in conjunction with Banerjjee’s video available at Rezolve Investor News.

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, today announced the appointment of Sauvik Banerjjee as the Company’s global Chief Executive Officer of Products, Technology, and Digital Services.

Banerjjee brings to Rezolve more than 22 years of experience in senior roles in technology, digital product, and omni channel commerce. His most recent role was as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and founding team member at Tata Digital and Tata Neu - The Super App - both being part of the 150-year-old conglomerate, Tata Group. He was also the founding CTO of TataCLiQ, the e-commerce marketplace. Banerjjee was also instrumental in the development of Reliance Jio when he was at SAP. Prior to that, he held various management positions with companies including Accenture and Infosys. Earlier in his career, Banerjjee worked at Venda, one of the enterprises built by Rezolve’s Chairman and CEO, Dan Wagner, which was sold to Oracle in 2014.

“We are excited to have Banerjjee join our executive leadership team as we make big steps towards furthering our vision for mobile commerce,” said Wagner. “Banerjjee brings to the Rezolve team significant experience in internet technology, digital strategy and e-commerce. He has a genuine passion for digital products and platforms, and owns a deep understanding of how it can drive the Company’s growth to the next level, which will speed up Rezolve’s global business development, and further benefit Rezolve’s customers and partners with a superior experience.”

Banerjjee is recognized by a number of media outlets as a true technology guru and thought leader. He is a regular speaker at industry events, universities and TED talks, and his views on digital technology and business value have been quoted by publications such as Forbes, The Economic Times, Business Standard, Business Insider, Mint and India Retailing, while also inspiring discussion on social media. He shares his thoughts on LinkedIn: Sauvik Banerjjee, where he has close to 100,000 followers, and to his 151,000 followers on Facebook: Sauvik Banerjjee, where he writes on various forms of technology.

“I am excited to join the team at Rezolve and be a part of the future growth of a company that plays such an important role in providing innovative marketing tools to help merchants improve the engagement and drive commercial results,” Banerjjee said. “Rezolve will continue to bring deep technology contextual and relevance-driven value to the business world by using its cutting-edge technology to connect brands with millions of customers with scale.”

Rezolve, an enterprise SaaS platform designed from the ground up specifically for mobile commerce and engagement, is positioned to become the engine of mobile engagement that enables the transformation of interactions between consumers and merchants on mobile devices. Rezolve currently has go-to-market partner agreements with leading global players that have a combined global reach of over 20 million merchants and over 1 billion consumers across China, Asia, Europe and North America.

Banerjjee was a professional cricketer who represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy before turning into a techie. He is also a keen amateur cricketer nowadays in his spare time and he also loves filmmaking and writing.

Banerjjee pursued research on Natural Language Processing and Physical Robotics at the University of Sunderland and the University of Durham, and he holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and Financial Computing from the University of Calcutta.

About Rezolve

Rezolve is taking retailing into a new era of customer engagement with a proprietary mobile engagement platform. The Rezolve Platform is a powerful set of mobile commerce and engagement capabilities that provide mobile application vendors with a range of valuable commercial opportunities that can be realized without having to develop code, host operations or manage security. The Rezolve Inside SDK allows mobile application vendors to quickly deliver innovation for their consumers into existing or new mobile apps. Rezolve was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London, and has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Delhi, Frankfurt, Berlin, Madrid and Mexico City. (www.rezolve.com).

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Armada was founded on November 5, 2020 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

