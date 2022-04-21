U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.14
    +45.69 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,394.61
    +233.82 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,692.86
    +239.80 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.91
    +1.72 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.00
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.33 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8730
    +0.0330 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2800
    +0.3530 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,892.05
    +1,031.55 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.95
    +26.03 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.13
    +16.91 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Rezolve and Computop Announce Strategic Partnership on Mobile Engagement and Payments, Extending Rezolve’s Presence in German Markets and Beyond

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rezolve Limited
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AACI
  • AACIU

  • Payment processor with 15,000 global customers and $31 billion of annual transactions to resell Rezolve platform in wide-ranging partnership

  • Computop’s global customers in industries such as retail, mobility, travel and gaming include C&A, Fossil, Metro, Rakuten, Samsung, SIXT and Swarovski

(Please Note on December 17, 2021, Rezolve announced that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: AACI), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company’s shares are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.)

LONDON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, and Computop, a leading payment service provider, today announced a strategic partnership agreement to combine their respective strengths in mobile engagement and payment processing to improve service for users of both globally. Please note that this press release should be read in conjunction with an announcement video available at www.rezolve.com/investors.

As part of the agreement, Computop will offer Rezolve’s technology to its more than 15,000 global clients, providing them with new mobile engagement and commerce tools.

Rezolve, an enterprise SaaS platform designed from the ground up specifically for mobile commerce and engagement, is positioned to become the engine of mobile engagement that enables the transformation of interactions between consumers and merchants on mobile devices. Computop helps retailers and service providers to process their omnichannel payments securely and conveniently worldwide and was the first payment service provider in Germany, and among the first globally, to obtain PCI P2PE certification, or Point-to-Point Encryption certification.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Computop, a German leader in payment services around the world,” said Dan Wagner, Rezolve’s Chairman and CEO. “This represents a great opportunity for Rezolve to extend our mobile engagement technology to their impressive list of clients around the world.”

Computop’s large international merchant and global marketplace partners are in industries such as retail, mobility, travel and gaming. Global customers include C&A, Fossil, Metro, Rakuten, Samsung, SIXT and Swarovski. Computop focuses on global omnichannel payment, fraud prevention, global POS, global e-commerce, in-app payments, local payments worldwide, risk management, reconciliation and accounting solutions.

"For Computop this is exciting because our business model depends on the success of our customers,” said Ralf Gladis, founder and CEO of Computop. “We believe that our merchants can be more successful if they can reach out to customers with Rezolve. With Rezolve’s mobile technology our merchants will be able to trigger their customers wherever they are.”

After buying EOS Payments from Otto Group in 2013, Computop now processes payments for all 100 Otto retail brands. In cooperation with its network of partners, which it has expanded over many years, Computop offers a comprehensive omnichannel solution that is geared to the needs of today's market and provides merchants with seamlessly integrated payment processes. Computop’s Shop modules provide worry-free integration with shop systems like Salesforce/Demandware, SAP hybris, Intershop, Magento, Oxid, Shopware, Spryker, and 20 others. With Rezolve, merchants can lead consumers directly to special offers by using mobile technology including geofencing, notifications on smartphones, Bluetooth beacons, or with watermarked advertisements.

Rezolve currently has go-to-market partner agreements with leading global players that have a combined global reach of over 20 million merchants and over 1 billion consumers across China, Asia and Europe. Rezolve’s platform already serves over 196,000 of those merchants today.

For Computop customers the partnership means it will be easy to use Rezolve, because their payment processing is already integrated with Rezolve’s technology. Thousands of Computop customers can now easily use Rezolve. Meanwhile, for Rezolve, the Computop Paygate is a payment platform that offers access to more than 60 acquirers worldwide. Therefore, merchants can use their existing acquiring contracts for credit cards.

About Rezolve

Rezolve is taking retailing into a new era of customer engagement with a proprietary mobile engagement platform. The Rezolve Platform is a powerful set of mobile commerce and engagement capabilities that provide mobile application vendors with a range of valuable commercial opportunities that can be realized without having to develop code, host operations or manage security. The Rezolve Inside SDK allows mobile application vendors to quickly deliver innovation for their consumers into existing or new mobile apps. Rezolve was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London, UK and has offices in China, India, Taiwan, Germany, Spain and Mexico. (www.rezolve.com).

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Armada was founded on November 5, 2020 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Computop

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The internally developed Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at POS and on mobile devices. Retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Amway, C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt, Swarovski and Wargaming. Computop also provides its payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. In total, the certified carbon-neutral company processes commercial payment transactions with a combined value of USD 35 billion annually in 127 currencies. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

Important Information About the Proposed Transaction with Armada Acquisition Corp. I and Where to Find It

On December 17, 2021, Rezolve Limited, a private limited liability company registered under the laws of England and Wales (“Rezolve”), entered into a business combination agreement, dated as of December 17, 2021, with Armada Acquisition Corp. I, a Delaware corporation (“Armada”), Cayman Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Merger Sub”) and the other parties thereto.

This communication relates to the proposed business combination transaction among Armada, Rezolve, and Merger Sub. A full description of the terms of the transaction will be provided in a registration statement on Form F-4 that Rezolve intends to file with the SEC that will include a prospectus of Rezolve with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the proposed business combination and a proxy statement of Armada with respect to the solicitation proxies for the special meeting of shareholders of Armada to vote on the proposed business combination. Armada urges its investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/ prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about Armada, Rezolve, Merger Sub and the transaction. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement will be mailed to shareholders of Armada as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Once available, shareholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the Registration Statement on Form F-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus included therein, and other documents filed with the SEC without charge, by directing a request to: Armada Acquisition Corp. I, 2005 Market Street, Suite 3120, Philadelphia, PA 19103 USA; (215) 543-6886. The preliminary and definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or for a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities, assets or the business described herein or a commitment to Armada or Rezolve, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed business combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any offer, sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

Armada and Rezolve and their respective directors and executive officers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Armada’s shareholders in respect of the proposed business combination. Information about the directors and executive officers of Armada is set forth in Armada’s final prospectus relating to its initial public offering, dated August 12, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021 and is available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Information about the directors and executive officers of Rezolve and Merger Sub and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Additional information regarding the identity of all potential participants in the solicitation of proxies to Armada’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when it becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the success of Computop’s customers and the ease for Computop’s customers to use Rezolve.

Contacts
For Rezolve:

Investor Contact:
Kevin Hunt
RezolveIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Urmee Khan
urmeekhan@rezolve.com
44-7576-094-040

Media Contact:
Edmond Lococo
ICR Inc.
RezolvePR@icrinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • American Airlines stock up ahead of Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo discusses what to watch when American Airlines reports earnings ahead of the bell on Thursday.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Is Veru Stock a Buy Now?

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) is a bit of an oddball in biotech. It's developing medicines for breast cancer and treatment-resistant prostate cancer, but it's also trialing a therapy for severe COVID-19, not to mention making a globally distributed reproductive health product. With a gain like that, could Veru be a diamond in the rough?

  • Kinder Morgan Gets 2022 Off to a Strong Start

    Last year, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) delivered an earnings gusher in the first quarter by taking advantage of opportunities that arose when winter storms hit Texas. Because of that, the natural-gas pipeline giant went up against a tough comparable quarter this year. Kinder Morgan generated $1.455 billion of distributable cash flow during the first quarter, down 38% year over year.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Freeport-McMoRan stock pulls back, even as profit and revenue topped forecasts

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. pulled back 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the gold and copper miner reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while trimming its outlook for quarterly copper sales. Net income more than doubled to $1.53 billion, or $1.04 a share, from $718 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Revenue grew 36.1% to $6.60 bil

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.

  • Exxon upgraded to outperform while Chevron downgraded at RBC

    Exxon Mobil was upgraded to outperform from sector perform and its target price raised to $100 from $90 by RBC Capital Markets, saying the company will be one of the key beneficiaries of a tight refined oil products market. "With the world (and energy policy) now turned on its head, we believe XOM has two key advantages relative to peers 1) it is the largest refiner among the majors; and 2) it screens well on upstream portfolio longevity, an area we expect to be under increased scrutiny in a hig

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • UPDATE 1-Miner Freeport-McMoRan's profit rises on higher copper prices

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Thursday reported a jump in first-quarter profit, as supply worries bolstered prices of the red metal. Prices of copper, a key metal used in wiring, electric vehicles and other electronics, rose about 7% in the first quarter on fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would disrupt supply chains. Investors are betting on copper's critical role in reducing emissions as the world transitions to a lower carbon economy.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?