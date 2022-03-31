U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    +10.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,697.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,904.25
    +35.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.50
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.37
    +0.09 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.00
    -14.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1064
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9820
    +0.2940 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,670.50
    -1,478.38 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.41
    -34.85 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,469.40
    -352.03 (-1.27%)
     

RF Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $15 Million Over-allotment Option

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RF Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RFACU

WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RFACU) (the “Company”) today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced initial public offering exercised its over-allotment option on March 30, 2022, to purchase an additional 1,500,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. After giving effect to the exercise of the over-allotment option, a total of 11,500,000 units have been issued raising an aggregate of $115,000,000. The units, including those issued in connection with the over-allotment option, are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “RFACU”. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock, one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of Class A common stock. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “RFAC,” "RFACW," and “RFACR,” respectively.

RF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

RF Acquisition Corp. is led by Tse Meng Ng, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors, and Han Hsiung Lim, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. The Company's independent directors include Benjamin Waisbren, Simon Eng Hock Ong, and Vincent Hui Yang. The Company’s advisors include Chandra Tjan and Stephen Lee.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as sole bookrunning manager of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., Attn: Syndicate Department, 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Tse Meng Ng
Chairman and CEO
guo.lu@ruifengwealth.com


Recommended Stories

  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) investors are sitting on a loss of 89% if they invested five years ago

    Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for...

  • Wildfire rapidly grows in Tennessee, not far from Pigeon Forge

    A fire quickly spread to more than 1,000 acres in the area of Wears Valley on March 30, damaging dozens of structures.

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Shares of JD.Com, DiDi Global, and Up Fintech Holding Are Falling Today

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed more Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that could be delisted.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.