RF CAPITAL ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PROCESS TO SELECT NEXT INVESTMENT ADVISOR REPRESENTATIVE ON THE BOARD

·3 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced that the Company has commenced an internal process to select the next investment advisor representative to its Board of Directors, to fill the seat vacated by Marc Dalpé effective today.

"Marc has been an incredible partner, entrepreneur and a powerful voice for advisors on our Board. He has been a champion of our high-performing and advisor-centric culture from the beginning, and the Board has benefitted from his wise counsel. Without his contributions and those of all our exceptional investment advisors, we wouldn't have reached this point in our transformation. On behalf of the firm, we thank Marc for his dedication in helping make Richardson Wealth the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high net-worth clients", said Don Wright, Chair of the Board, RF Capital.

"With my time on the Board ending, I will now focus exclusively on serving my clients and expanding my practice at Richardson Wealth. Over the past seven years, it has been my honour to represent the interests of my fellow investment advisors and shareholders. I thank them for giving me this opportunity. I am passing the baton knowing that the Company is on track to achieve the aspirational goals we set together. In addition to being ambitious, the leadership team and Board have a strong commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders", said Mr. Dalpé, Richardson Wealth Portfolio Manager.

At the time of the Company's 2020 acquisition of Richardson Wealth, the Company committed to appointing an investment advisor representative director to its Board for a minimum period of three years post the transaction. The Company, with the overwhelming support of its advisors and shareholders, appointed Mr. Dalpé to serve as the first investment advisor representative.

The Company expects to complete the selection process and appoint the next investment advisor representative to the Board in the fourth quarter.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company.  Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34.8 billion in assets under administration (as of August 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/30/c4668.html

