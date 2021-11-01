RF Capital Reports Record AUA of $35.7 Billion for October 2021

Up $1.3 billion over last month, and $5.4 billion in 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported record preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $35.7 billion as of October 31, 2021. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance.

AUA ($ billions) October 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 % Change

Month-Over-Month AUA1,2 $35.7 $34.4 +3%

1. Represents wealth management assets at Richardson Wealth Limited, including U.S. RIA, off-book, and Connected Wealth assets on which the Company earns fee income.



2. The Company cautions that AUA is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $35.7 billion in assets under administration (as of October 31, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com .

