RF elements Asymmetrical Horns Voted WISPA 2021 Product of the Year Award for the third year in a row

·2 min read

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time in a row, RF elements' Asymmetrical Horn Antenna product line was voted by the members of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) for their Product of the Year Award. The Award ceremony happened at WISPAPALOOZA 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.

RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antennas voted for WISPA Product of the Year Awards 2021 for the third year in a row

"Our third consecutive year winning the WISPA Product of the Year Award sends a very clear message about how game-changing our RF elements products really are. Wireless spectrum is still far from being used in an ideal fashion concerning sustainability and efficiency. Our best-in-class antenna technology is paving the way for efficient spectrum use. Wireless ISPs are interested in ensuring their wireless networks are ready for the future demand of broadband connectivity. RF interference and Spectrum availability are a very serious global problem for wireless networking, and we offer very effective and future proof solutions today. We would like to thank all the Wireless ISPs who voted our antennas the product of the year again, we could not have done this without you. Thank you for all your support and trust." said Juraj Taptic, Co-Founder and CEO of RF elements.

"We have proven that our technology works in the field with tremendous success. We are honest and transparent on how our products function and we deliver on what we claim everyday. We help educate WISPs to make them more capable and competitive because we care about this industry. These are the core tenants of our success. Our wide portfolio of Symmetrical, Asymmetrical, and UltraHorn antennas are appearing on communication towers all over the world. They are an invaluable instrument to fixing the issue of noise, enable responsible use of spectrum, provide a crystal clear path to sustainable growth, and allow WISP's to compete with other broadband access technologies on a global scale." said Tasos Alexiou, Product Evangelist at RF elements.

RF elements is a European technology company. RF elements manufactures and sells wireless networking products for service providers. RF elements antenna technology solves the biggest issue of wireless networking - spectrum availability. The solution is based on the industry widest set of access point antennas with unique radiation properties and proprietary lossless waveguide connector enabling unlimited network scalability. Service providers using RF elements antenna technology benefit from achieving significantly higher throughputs in unlicensed bands with an excellent return on investment. RF elements is based in Bratislava, Slovakia, and has local market support in the United States, Ireland, Mexico, and South Africa.

RF elements Logo

SOURCE RF elements

