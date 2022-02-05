RF Filters Market: Key Driver Includes Proliferation of Mobile Computing Devices | Segmentation by Application, Technology, and Geography

Broadcom Inc., Dover Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Among Others are Some of the Major Market Participants.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RF Filters Market value is set to grow by USD 15.73 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 20% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in RF Filters Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Dover Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Proliferation of Mobile Computing Devices Will Offer Immense Growth Opportunities:

The demand for mobile computing devices is growing among mobile users and business travelers who require portability and connectivity. Consumers are using these devices for several purposes such as accessing social networking apps, surfing the web, reading news and checking emails. High internet penetration rate and the availability of high data rates at affordable speed are driving the demand for mobile computing devices. At present, network traffic is growing at an exponential rate, primarily because of the increased popularity of mobile computing devices. The growth in internet bandwidth is primarily driven by the propagation of mobile computing devices (such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops) with new capabilities. The integration of progressive wireless technologies such as LTE and Wi-Fi in smartphones and tablets has generated an augmented need for new RF features in these devices.

RF Filters Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Technology

Geography

Application

The RF filters market share growth by the SAW segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the vendors are expanding their product offerings by launching new variants of SAW RF filter technology and such new technology launches in the segment can influence the market growth. Another factor contributing to the growth of SAW filters during the forecast period will be the increasing investment in fabs by vendors.

RF Filters Market 2020-2024: Scope

Our RF filters market report covers the following areas:

RF Filters Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rf filters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rf filters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rf filters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rf filters market vendors

RF Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 15.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.94 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Dover Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Technology hardware, storage, and peripherals

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

