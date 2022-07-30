U.S. markets closed

RF Filters Market Size to Grow by USD 7.10 billion with 38% of the Contribution from APAC - Exclusive Technavio Report

·16 min read

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Radio Frequency Filters Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global radio frequency (RF) filters market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. The high proliferation of mobile computing devices is one of the key factors likely to influence the market growth positively. In addition, the development of 5G is a key RF filter market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will be a major challenge for the RF filter market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Radio Frequency Filters Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Metrics are available at Technavio.

RF Filters Market Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The RF filters market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • To survive in this competitive environment, it is vital for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. The vendors in the market are focusing on developing the RF filters for these segments to capitalize on the growth of IoT in RF applications.

  • Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the RF Filters Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Broadcom Inc.: The company offers RF filters that provide small size, low insertion loss, and high rejection.

  • Crystek Corp.

  • Dover Corp.: The company offers RF filters that are frequency agile, reconfigurable, and tunable.

  • Kyocera Corp.: The company offers RF filters such as low Pass and broadband filters for frequencies from 500 kHz to 26 GHz.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: The company offers RF filters designed for difficult bands, modules, and other complex RF front-end requirements, through its subsidiary Resonant.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV: The company offers RF filters for cellular infrastructure and consumer and industrial applications.

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Anatech Electronics Inc.

  • API Microelectronics Ltd.

  • Avnet Inc.

  • CTS Corp.

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • RS Microwave Co. Inc.

  • Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • Smiths Group Plc

  • STMicroelectronics International NV

  • Tai SAW Technology Co. Ltd.

  • TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

  • TDK Corp.

Want to know about the product offerings and strategic initiatives of the contributing vendors

RF Filters Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Technology

  • Geography

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Contributions

RF Filters Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our RF filters market report covers the following areas:

RF Filters FAQs

  • Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

  • What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

  • What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

  • Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

  • Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market by Component, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RF Filters Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Anatech Electronics Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Avnet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Crystek Corp., CTS Corp., Dover Corp., Kyocera Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., RS Microwave Co. Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Smiths Group Plc, STMicroelectronics International NV, Tai SAW Technology Co. Ltd., TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD., and TDK Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Cellular devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 GPS devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 SAW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 BAW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.4 Dover Corp.

  • 11.5 Kyocera Corp.

  • 11.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 11.8 Qorvo Inc.

  • 11.9 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 11.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • 11.11 STMicroelectronics International NV

  • 11.12 TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • computing devices: Include desktops, notebooks, and tablets o

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rf-filters-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-10-billion-with-38-of-the-contribution-from-apac---exclusive-technavio-report-301595492.html

SOURCE Technavio

