RF Filters Market Size to Grow by USD 7.10 billion with 38% of the Contribution from APAC - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Radio Frequency Filters Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global radio frequency (RF) filters market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. The high proliferation of mobile computing devices is one of the key factors likely to influence the market growth positively. In addition, the development of 5G is a key RF filter market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will be a major challenge for the RF filter market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Radio Frequency Filters Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RF Filters Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The RF filters market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To survive in this competitive environment, it is vital for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. The vendors in the market are focusing on developing the RF filters for these segments to capitalize on the growth of IoT in RF applications.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Broadcom Inc. : The company offers RF filters that provide small size, low insertion loss, and high rejection.

Crystek Corp.

Dover Corp.: The company offers RF filters that are frequency agile, reconfigurable, and tunable.

Kyocera Corp .: The company offers RF filters such as low Pass and broadband filters for frequencies from 500 kHz to 26 GHz.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. : The company offers RF filters designed for difficult bands, modules, and other complex RF front-end requirements, through its subsidiary Resonant.

NXP Semiconductors NV: The company offers RF filters for cellular infrastructure and consumer and industrial applications.

Analog Devices Inc.

Anatech Electronics Inc.

API Microelectronics Ltd.

Avnet Inc.

CTS Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

RS Microwave Co. Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

STMicroelectronics International NV

Tai SAW Technology Co. Ltd.

TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

TDK Corp.

RF Filters Market Segmentation Analysis

Application

Technology

Geography

RF Filters Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our RF filters market report covers the following areas:

RF Filters FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

RF Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Anatech Electronics Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Avnet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Crystek Corp., CTS Corp., Dover Corp., Kyocera Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., RS Microwave Co. Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Smiths Group Plc, STMicroelectronics International NV, Tai SAW Technology Co. Ltd., TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD., and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Cellular devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 GPS devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 SAW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 BAW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Broadcom Inc.

11.4 Dover Corp.

11.5 Kyocera Corp.

11.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

11.8 Qorvo Inc.

11.9 Qualcomm Inc.

11.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

11.11 STMicroelectronics International NV

11.12 TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

computing devices: Include desktops, notebooks, and tablets o

