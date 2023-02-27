RF Interconnect Market Size Worth $62.48 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The increasing use of radio frequency cables in telecommunication, military, and aerospace, is pushing the demand for the RF interconnect market. Promising government initiatives, increasing construction activities, advancing manufacturing facilities, and rising investments in recent infrastructures are some factors pushing the demand for RF interconnect elements in the Asia Pacific region.

Newark, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the RF Interconnect market will grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2022 and reach USD 62.48 billion by 2032. Satellite communications are already required for global infrastructure, allowing real-time data information anywhere on earth and into space are creating the upcoming opportunities for the market.



Key Insight of RF Interconnect Market



Asia Pacific to account for largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the RF Interconnect market. The essential elements favouring the growth of the RF Interconnect market in Asia Pacific region is due to the increasing investments in new infrastructures, expanding construction, favourable government initiatives, advanced manufacturing facilities, and many other parameters are pushing the regional growth for the market. Similarly, North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the projection duration. Different governments' increasing interest in providing high-speed internet service to individuals, new oil and gas growth potential, and strict rules for RF systems are some of the essential elements propelling the development of the RF interconnect in the North American region.



The RF Cable Segment Accounted for the Largest Market share of 27% in 2022



The type segment is divided into RF cable assembly, RF coaxial adapter, RF cable, and RFconnector. The RF cable segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27% in 2022. Standard RF connectors are operated for two-way radio, specific Wi-Fi devices with removable antennas, television receivers, and industrial or measurement instruments using radio frequencies.



The upto 50 GHz Segment Accounted for the Largest Market share of 35% and market revenue of 10.71 billion in 2022.



The frequency segment is divided into Up to 50 GHz, up to 6 GHz, and Above 50 GHz. The upto 50 GHz segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% and market revenue of 10.71 billion in 2022.



The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share of 14% and market revenue of 4.28 billion in 2022.



The end-user segment is divided into Construction, Aerospace & Défense, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics {High Tech Products, HVAC, Household Appliances, White Goods, Small Appliances}, Power Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing, and Automotive. The consumer electronics segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 14% and market revenue of 4.28 billion in 2022. The consumer electronics domain is expected to provide favorable development prospects to the global radio frequency cable industry due to the ongoing expansion of high-tech products and the increasing need for HVAC tools with cutting-edge components.



Advancement in market



In January 2020 – Radiall America finally acquired a United States-based fiber optic interconnection company, Timbercon, Inc. The acquisition aims to improve Radiall’s end-to-end solution offerings with optical interconnections for rough environments.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rise in Digitalization to Recreate a Key Role in pushing the market



Industry manufacturers are adopting new and innovative measures to increase efficiency and improve project management with digitized devices opening new opportunities for the global radio frequency cables industry. The players are also raising their actions to present cutting-edge products and benefits like sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to resume operations without interruptions. For instance, in March 2020, Nokia and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) completed the joint testing for Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) standard. SBB will use the Nokia LTE 1900MHz TDD (Time Division Duplex) radio frequency to test the innovative rail 4.0 project to decrease costs and enhance productivity and safety.



Restraints: Poor long-distance transmission



Coaxial Cables are unsuitable for long-distance communications owing to substantial data loss over the vast distance.



Opportunities: Optimizing RF Interconnect Technology in 5G Space to Ground Networks



Satellite communications are already required for global infrastructure, allowing real-time data information anywhere on earth and into space. As commercial industries are working to grow and expand connectivity with powerful new 5G technology, space-based platforms and satellites will become an even more integral part of the global 5G network.



Some of the major players operating in the RF Interconnect market are:



• Amphenol RF

• Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

• Corning Incorporated

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• DigiLens Inc.

• Ducommun Incorporated

• ETL Systems Ltd.

• Flann Microwave Ltd.

• Global Invacom

• HUBER + SUHNER

• Jupiter Microwave Components Inc.

• Penn Engineering Components

• Quantic Electronics

• Radiall

• Samtec

• Smiths Interconnect

• W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• RF Cable Assembly

• RF Coaxial Adapter

• RF Cable

• RF Connector



By Frequency:



• Up to 50 GHz

• Up to 6 GHz

• Above 50 GHz



By End-User:



• Construction

• Aerospace & Défense

• Oil & Gas

• IT & Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

o High Tech Products

o HVAC, Household Appliances

o White Goods

o Small Appliances

• Power Transmission & Distribution

• Manufacturing

• Automotive



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



