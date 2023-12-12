RFG Holdings' (JSE:RFG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

RFG Holdings Limited (JSE:RFG) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of January to ZAR0.62, which is 35% higher than last year's payment from the same period of ZAR0.458. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 3.5% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

RFG Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, RFG Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

RFG Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, RFG Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.248, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR0.458. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. RFG Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 25% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like RFG Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for RFG Holdings for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

