RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market - 40% of Growth to Originate | Driven by High Demand For Blood & Blood Components|Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market by Application (Hospital and diagnostic centers, Blood banks, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. The significant increase in investments in healthcare in countries such as the US will facilitate the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 285.46 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth is the high demand for blood and blood components. Various diseases and blood disorders, such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, leukemia, and cancer, as well as blood loss due to surgery, require blood for treatment. Blood and its components are required when the body fails to produce enough blood components to meet the body's requirements. Furthermore, the availability of freezer drawer racks made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, with handles and identification cardholders, enables the storage of a large number of blood tubes conveniently and facilitates tube retrieval without removing the whole rack from the freezer. Such advantages of RFID blood refrigerators and freezers will increase their adoption during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth is the high maintenance cost and limited reimbursement. The average cost of cord blood handling (blood remaining in the placenta after childbirth) is around USD 1,500 per year. Since RFID freezers are precision devices and must maintain the temperature inside the chamber with great stability, the periodic maintenance of each component is essential, which further increases the cost. Although the probability of release of blood components such as erythrocytes and plasma to end-users is more than cord blood units, most of these products are less adopted owing to low reimbursement. For instance, the reimbursement provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for RBC units is USD 180 to USD 190 in the US. Such factors are expected to negatively impact market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis
The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market report is segmented by Application (Hospital and diagnostic centers, Blood banks, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market share growth by the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment for revenue generation. The need for storing and tracking blood products will increase in the coming years owing to the growth in hospital admissions for surgeries and diagnoses, which will subsequently drive the demand for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in hospitals.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned
The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The single-use bioprocessing system market is estimated to reach a value of USD 10.60 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 17.33%. Download a sample now!

  • The environmental testing market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 3.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 7.51%. Download a sample now!

RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 285.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.04

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, Aurora BioScience, B Medical Systems Sarl, Biolog Id, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., Haier Biomedical, IQM AS, MedSella, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Promega Corp., Rollex Group Australia PTY Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Spacecode SA, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Thalheimer Kuhlung GmbH and Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Venture Research Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Hospital and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Blood banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Angelantoni Industrie Srl

  • 10.4 ARCTIKO AS

  • 10.5 B Medical Systems Sarl

  • 10.6 Biolog Id

  • 10.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.8 Haier Biomedical

  • 10.9 IQM AS

  • 10.10 MedSella

  • 10.11 SATO Holdings Corp.

  • 10.12 Spacecode SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rfid-blood-refrigerator-and-freezer-market---40-of-growth-to-originate--driven-by-high-demand-for-blood--blood-componentstechnavio-301536913.html

SOURCE Technavio

