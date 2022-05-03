RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market - 40% of Growth to Originate | Driven by High Demand For Blood & Blood Components|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market by Application (Hospital and diagnostic centers, Blood banks, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. The significant increase in investments in healthcare in countries such as the US will facilitate the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 285.46 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver - The key factor driving the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth is the high demand for blood and blood components. Various diseases and blood disorders, such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, leukemia, and cancer, as well as blood loss due to surgery, require blood for treatment. Blood and its components are required when the body fails to produce enough blood components to meet the body's requirements. Furthermore, the availability of freezer drawer racks made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, with handles and identification cardholders, enables the storage of a large number of blood tubes conveniently and facilitates tube retrieval without removing the whole rack from the freezer. Such advantages of RFID blood refrigerators and freezers will increase their adoption during the forecast period.
Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth is the high maintenance cost and limited reimbursement. The average cost of cord blood handling (blood remaining in the placenta after childbirth) is around USD 1,500 per year. Since RFID freezers are precision devices and must maintain the temperature inside the chamber with great stability, the periodic maintenance of each component is essential, which further increases the cost. Although the probability of release of blood components such as erythrocytes and plasma to end-users is more than cord blood units, most of these products are less adopted owing to low reimbursement. For instance, the reimbursement provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for RBC units is USD 180 to USD 190 in the US. Such factors are expected to negatively impact market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market report is segmented by Application (Hospital and diagnostic centers, Blood banks, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market share growth by the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment for revenue generation. The need for storing and tracking blood products will increase in the coming years owing to the growth in hospital admissions for surgeries and diagnoses, which will subsequently drive the demand for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in hospitals.
Some Companies Mentioned
The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.23%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 285.46 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.04
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, Aurora BioScience, B Medical Systems Sarl, Biolog Id, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., Haier Biomedical, IQM AS, MedSella, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Promega Corp., Rollex Group Australia PTY Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Spacecode SA, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Thalheimer Kuhlung GmbH and Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Venture Research Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Hospital and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Blood banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Angelantoni Industrie Srl
10.4 ARCTIKO AS
10.5 B Medical Systems Sarl
10.6 Biolog Id
10.7 Cardinal Health Inc.
10.8 Haier Biomedical
10.9 IQM AS
10.10 MedSella
10.11 SATO Holdings Corp.
10.12 Spacecode SA
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
