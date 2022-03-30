U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market Size to Grow by USD 12.07 billion | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market is the high demand for blood and blood components, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 12.07 bn from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis of the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market. View FREE report sample

Market Driver

The high demand for blood and blood components is driving the growth of the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market. Various diseases and blood disorders, including thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, leukemia, and cancer, as well as blood loss due to surgery, require blood for treatment. Blood and its components are required when the body fails to produce enough blood components to meet the requirements. Furthermore, the availability of freezer drawer racks made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, with handles and identification cardholders, helps in the storage of a large number of blood tubes conveniently and facilitates tube retrieval without removing the whole rack from the freezer. Such advantages of RFID blood refrigerators and freezers will increase their adoption during the forecast period.

RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market Segment Highlights

  • By application, the market has been segmented into hospital and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others.

  • The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The need for storing and tracking blood products will increase in the coming years owing to the growth in hospital admissions for surgeries and diagnosis. This will, subsequently, drive the demand for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in hospitals.

Regional Analysis

  • By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • The US and Canada are the key countries for the RFID blood refrigerators and freezers market in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.

  • The significant increase in investments in healthcare in countries such as the US will drive the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

  • The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.23% during the forecast period.

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, Aurora BioScience, B Medical Systems Sarl, Biolog Id, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., Haier Biomedical, IQM AS, MedSella, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Promega Corp., Rollex Group Australia PTY Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Spacecode SA, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Thalheimer Kuhlung GmbH and Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Venture Research Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.04

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, Aurora BioScience, B Medical Systems Sarl, Biolog Id, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., Haier Biomedical, IQM AS, MedSella, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Promega Corp., Rollex Group Australia PTY Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Spacecode SA, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Thalheimer Kuhlung GmbH and Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Venture Research Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Hospital and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Blood banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Angelantoni Industrie Srl

  • 10.4 ARCTIKO AS

  • 10.5 B Medical Systems Sarl

  • 10.6 Biolog Id

  • 10.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.8 Haier Biomedical

  • 10.9 IQM AS

  • 10.10 MedSella

  • 10.11 SATO Holdings Corp.

  • 10.12 Spacecode SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rfid-blood-refrigerator-and-freezer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-07-billion--technavio-301512846.html

SOURCE Technavio

