RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market Size to Grow by USD 12.07 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market is the high demand for blood and blood components, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 12.07 bn from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Driver

The high demand for blood and blood components is driving the growth of the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market. Various diseases and blood disorders, including thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, leukemia, and cancer, as well as blood loss due to surgery, require blood for treatment. Blood and its components are required when the body fails to produce enough blood components to meet the requirements. Furthermore, the availability of freezer drawer racks made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, with handles and identification cardholders, helps in the storage of a large number of blood tubes conveniently and facilitates tube retrieval without removing the whole rack from the freezer. Such advantages of RFID blood refrigerators and freezers will increase their adoption during the forecast period.

RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market Segment Highlights

By application, the market has been segmented into hospital and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The need for storing and tracking blood products will increase in the coming years owing to the growth in hospital admissions for surgeries and diagnosis. This will, subsequently, drive the demand for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in hospitals.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key countries for the RFID blood refrigerators and freezers market in North America.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.

The significant increase in investments in healthcare in countries such as the US will drive the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Notes:

The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.23% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, Aurora BioScience, B Medical Systems Sarl, Biolog Id, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., Haier Biomedical, IQM AS, MedSella, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Promega Corp., Rollex Group Australia PTY Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Spacecode SA, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Thalheimer Kuhlung GmbH and Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Venture Research Inc.

RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, Aurora BioScience, B Medical Systems Sarl, Biolog Id, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., Haier Biomedical, IQM AS, MedSella, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Promega Corp., Rollex Group Australia PTY Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Spacecode SA, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Thalheimer Kuhlung GmbH and Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Venture Research Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Hospital and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Blood banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Angelantoni Industrie Srl

10.4 ARCTIKO AS

10.5 B Medical Systems Sarl

10.6 Biolog Id

10.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.8 Haier Biomedical

10.9 IQM AS

10.10 MedSella

10.11 SATO Holdings Corp.

10.12 Spacecode SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

