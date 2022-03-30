RFID Blood Refrigerator And Freezer Market Size to Grow by USD 12.07 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market is the high demand for blood and blood components, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 12.07 bn from 2021 to 2026.
Market Driver
The high demand for blood and blood components is driving the growth of the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market. Various diseases and blood disorders, including thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, leukemia, and cancer, as well as blood loss due to surgery, require blood for treatment. Blood and its components are required when the body fails to produce enough blood components to meet the requirements. Furthermore, the availability of freezer drawer racks made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, with handles and identification cardholders, helps in the storage of a large number of blood tubes conveniently and facilitates tube retrieval without removing the whole rack from the freezer. Such advantages of RFID blood refrigerators and freezers will increase their adoption during the forecast period.
RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market Segment Highlights
By application, the market has been segmented into hospital and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others.
The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
The need for storing and tracking blood products will increase in the coming years owing to the growth in hospital admissions for surgeries and diagnosis. This will, subsequently, drive the demand for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in hospitals.
Regional Analysis
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
The US and Canada are the key countries for the RFID blood refrigerators and freezers market in North America.
Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.
The significant increase in investments in healthcare in countries such as the US will drive the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Notes:
The RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.23% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, Aurora BioScience, B Medical Systems Sarl, Biolog Id, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., Haier Biomedical, IQM AS, MedSella, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Promega Corp., Rollex Group Australia PTY Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Spacecode SA, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Thalheimer Kuhlung GmbH and Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Venture Research Inc.
