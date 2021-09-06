U.S. markets closed

RFID Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.74% | Exclusive Pandemic Focused Report by SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the RFID Market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.89 Billion by 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

RFID Market Procurement Research Report
RFID Market Procurement Research Report

www.spendedge.com/report/immigration-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats for RFID Market?

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Who are the top players in the market?

Impinj Inc., HID Global Corp., GAO RFID Inc., and Identiv Inc., are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Fixed pricing model, and volume-based models are some of the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

  • What will be incremental spend in RFID?

The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 5.89 Billion, during 2021-2025.

  • What is the expected price change in RFID procurement?

During the forecast period, the price for RFID procurement will increase by 3%-5%.

Key Insights Provided in the RFID Research Report:

  • What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

  • Is my RFID TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rfid-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-74--exclusive-pandemic-focused-report-by-spendedge-301369265.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

