RFID Middleware Market to grow by USD 2.68 Bn; Industrial end-users to exhibit significant demand -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RFID middleware market size is expected to grow by USD 2.68 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The RFID middleware market report covers the following areas:

RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global RFID middleware market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The market growth has been significant in the industrial end-user segment. The integration of RFID solutions such as RFID tags, RFID middleware, and RFID readers helps manufacturers understand the time taken for a component or raw material to move through the different stages of the production cycle or assembly line. Incorporating RFID middleware in the manufacturing process also helps in understanding and tracking the movement of semi-finished goods that are stuck at various stages of the production or assembly line. With growing investment in building and expanding manufacturing plants, the growth of the segment is expected to accelerate further during the forecast period.

  • Geography

38% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. APAC holds significant potential for retail business, especially in countries such as India and China, which have vast populations. Also, APAC is home to many retail giants, such as 7-Eleven Inc. (7-Eleven), Lawson Inc. (Lawson), and FamilyMart Co., Ltd. The presence of several retailers in the region is leading to increased investment in constructing warehouses, which in turn increases the adoption of RFID systems, including RFID middleware, to efficiently manage inventory. Hence, growth opportunities for RFID systems in the region are high.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Buy Report Now

RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The RFID middleware market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., CiRFID Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GAO Group Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nedap NV, Omnitrol Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Quake Global Inc., RF Code Inc., RMS Omega Technologies, SML Group Ltd., Terso Solutions Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist RFID middleware market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the RFID middleware market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the RFID middleware market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of RFID middleware market vendors

Related Reports:

Radio Frequency Identification Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The adoption of inventory management systems is notably driving the radio frequency identification market growth, although factors such as the limitations of fixed RFID readers may impede the market growth. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing require an accurate database of the products, which will aid in better decision-making among these end-user industries. Also, with the help of RFID tags, the end-user will be able to rectify the errors in entering the data.

RFID Market for Industrial Applications Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The evolution of industry 4.0 is notably driving the RFID market growth for industrial applications, although factors such as high initial investments may impede the market growth. With the evolution of industry 4.0, RFID has been performing more functionalities. RFID tags enable the flexible and efficient manufacturing of customized products and facilitate a higher degree of standardization and automation. This increases the overall efficiency of manufacturing processes at a lower cost.

RFID Middleware Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.86

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., CiRFID Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GAO Group Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nedap NV, Omnitrol Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Quake Global Inc., RF Code Inc., RMS Omega Technologies, SML Group Ltd., Terso Solutions Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Transportation and Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Checkpoint Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.6 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.7 Omnitrol Networks Inc.

  • 10.8 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.9 RF Code Inc.

  • 10.10 SML Group Ltd.

  • 10.11 Terso Solutions Inc.

  • 10.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • software: Tools that enable enterprises to encrypt end-point devices, removable media, systems, and data on-premises and in the cloud. o

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026
Global RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rfid-middleware-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-68-bn-industrial-end-users-to-exhibit-significant-demand--technavio-301662020.html

SOURCE Technavio

