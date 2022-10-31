RFID Middleware Market to grow by USD 2.68 Bn; Industrial end-users to exhibit significant demand -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RFID middleware market size is expected to grow by USD 2.68 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The RFID middleware market report covers the following areas:
RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global RFID middleware market is segmented as below:
End-user
The market growth has been significant in the industrial end-user segment. The integration of RFID solutions such as RFID tags, RFID middleware, and RFID readers helps manufacturers understand the time taken for a component or raw material to move through the different stages of the production cycle or assembly line. Incorporating RFID middleware in the manufacturing process also helps in understanding and tracking the movement of semi-finished goods that are stuck at various stages of the production or assembly line. With growing investment in building and expanding manufacturing plants, the growth of the segment is expected to accelerate further during the forecast period.
Geography
38% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. APAC holds significant potential for retail business, especially in countries such as India and China, which have vast populations. Also, APAC is home to many retail giants, such as 7-Eleven Inc. (7-Eleven), Lawson Inc. (Lawson), and FamilyMart Co., Ltd. The presence of several retailers in the region is leading to increased investment in constructing warehouses, which in turn increases the adoption of RFID systems, including RFID middleware, to efficiently manage inventory. Hence, growth opportunities for RFID systems in the region are high.
RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The RFID middleware market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., CiRFID Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GAO Group Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nedap NV, Omnitrol Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Quake Global Inc., RF Code Inc., RMS Omega Technologies, SML Group Ltd., Terso Solutions Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
RFID Middleware Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist RFID middleware market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the RFID middleware market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the RFID middleware market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of RFID middleware market vendors
RFID Middleware Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.86
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., CiRFID Technology Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GAO Group Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nedap NV, Omnitrol Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Quake Global Inc., RF Code Inc., RMS Omega Technologies, SML Group Ltd., Terso Solutions Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
