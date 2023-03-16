U.S. markets open in 8 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.25
    +15.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,967.00
    +95.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,305.50
    +57.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.10
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    +0.48 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.80
    -14.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -3.4920 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    -23.73 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6180
    -0.7320 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,311.98
    -578.81 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.26
    -15.97 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,943.29
    -286.19 (-1.05%)
     

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the regulations for animal welfare - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RFID tags for livestock management market size is estimated to grow by USD 880.8 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market 2023-2027

The regulations regarding animal welfare are major drivers fueling the global radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for livestock management market growth. Livestock gets affected by severe chronic diseases such as anthrax and other viral and bacterial infections, which has led to the need for regular monitoring. The number of animals slaughtered for human consumption is increasing significantly even though the number of people involved in livestock farming is limited. Resultantly, livestock production units are operated at overcapacity. Due to this, farmers cannot pay attention to the health and wellness of each animal. Thus, animal health and welfare are becoming a major concern for governments in several countries.

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (cattle, goats and sheep, and others), application (passive and active), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the cattle segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The rising investments in cattle farming to boost milk and meat production are increasing the number of livestock worldwide. Owners opt to manage livestock without any human intervention, which leads to increasing demand for automation in managing livestock units using advanced technologies such as RFID, NFC, and others, thereby driving the sales of RFID tags in cattle and is also expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global RFID tags for livestock management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global RFID tags for livestock management market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global RFID tags for livestock market during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing population of livestock and rising investments in livestock farming. Farms usually vary widely based on the number and type of livestock like buffalos, sheep, goats, poultry, and pigs. The presence of many livestock animals presents challenges in the form of livestock management. This can be resolved through the adoption of RFID technology. The implementation of RFID for the welfare and management of livestock is mandated by the USDA. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the global RFID for livestock management market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market – Vendor Analysis

The global RFID tags for livestock management market is fragmented with the presence of various regional and global players. Allflex Group, Bartronics India Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Dalton Tags, Datamars SA, eAgile Inc., Essen Computers Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corp., Impinj Inc., Ketchum Mfg. Co., Mojix Inc., National Band and Tag Co., NXP Semiconductors NV, Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RFID Inc., Siemens AG, Tag Factory, Zebra Technologies Corp., and ID Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major vendors in the market.

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The rapid adoption of automation in livestock units is a key trend fueling the global RFID tags for livestock management market growth. 

  • The global concentration of skilled workforce is declining in the agriculture and livestock sectors. The population involved in agriculture practices is steadily shifting toward the service sector or urban jobs, resulting in the remaining labor force charging higher-than-average wages.

  • There is a further rise in labor costs due to the growing need for labor in the agriculture and livestock industry. Livestock owners implement automation to reduce the spending on wages and improve efficiency.

  • Thus, automated equipment is used to carry out various farm operations, such as automatic identification, feeding, milking, birth detection, egg collection, barn cleaning, and others.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high cost of active RFID tags is a major factor that may impede the growth of global RFID tags for livestock management market. 

  • The cost of RFID systems depends on the type of tags and the type of readers. Passive tags used to manage livestock costs around USD 0.21, and UFH reader systems can process up to 1,000 tags per second.

  • For large-scale livestock companies, active RFID tags are required to manage the livestock on a large scale. Livestock owners require RFID readers to read information through active RFID tags, which are expensive, where a single reader costs up to USD 1,500.

  • This is slowing down the adoption of active RFID systems and hinders the growth of the global RFID tags market for livestock management.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RFID tags for livestock management market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the RFID tags for livestock management market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the RFID tags for livestock management market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RFID Ttags for livestock management market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The chipless RFID market size is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.52%. A key factor driving growth in the chipless RFID market is the rising need for accurate inventory management.

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market size for industrial applications is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. The evolution of industry 4.0 is a key driver supporting the radio frequency identification market growth for industrial applications.

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 880.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, Russia, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allflex Group, Bartronics India Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Dalton Tags, Datamars SA, eAgile Inc., Essen Computers Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corp., Impinj Inc., Ketchum Mfg. Co., Mojix Inc., National Band and Tag Co., NXP Semiconductors NV, Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RFID Inc., Siemens AG, Tag Factory, Zebra Technologies Corp., and ID Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global RFID tags for livestock management market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Cattle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Goats and sheep - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Passive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Active - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allflex Group

  • 12.4 Bartronics India Ltd.

  • 12.5 Dalton Tags

  • 12.6 Datamars SA

  • 12.7 Essen Computers Ltd.

  • 12.8 HID Global Corp.

  • 12.9 Impinj Inc.

  • 12.10 Ketchum Mfg. Co.

  • 12.11 Mojix Inc.

  • 12.12 National Band and Tag Co.

  • 12.13 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 12.14 Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.15 RFID Inc.

  • 12.16 Siemens AG

  • 12.17 Tag Factory

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market 2023-2027
Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rfid-tags-for-livestock-management-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-75-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-regulations-for-animal-welfare---technavio-301771878.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • From Biotech to Buzzfeed, These Were SVB’s Corporate Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Since Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on Friday, listed companies big and small have come forward to try and reassure investors about their exposure to the failed lender.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Gl

  • China’s Windy Winter Helps Suppress Power Sector Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in Chinese wind generation helped suppress coal burning at the start of the year, even as the government tried to kick-start the economy after abandoning Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattle

  • Credit Suisse Takes Action to Strengthen Liquidity

    Credit Suisse said it's planning to borrow from the Swiss National Bank up to CHF50 billion under a covered loan facility. Adam Haigh and Kathleen Hays report on Bloomberg Television.

  • Philippine Stocks Head for Correction Amid Global Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks headed toward a technical correction amid global market turmoil triggered by mounting concerns about a crisis at Credit Suisse AG. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapThe

  • South Korea Considers Requiring Banks to Hold More Capital as a Buffer

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is mulling whether to require banks to hold more capital, as officials seek safeguard the financial system in the face an increase in interest rates and delinquencies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Five Below Could Fall Below Key Indicators

    Discount retailer Five Below, Inc. is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders Wednesday evening. Let's review the charts ahead of the numbers. In the daily bar chart of FIVE, below, I can see that the shares are testing the rising 50-day moving average line.

  • Tesla faces new lawsuit over monopoly power in repairs, parts business

    Tesla’s latest legal issue centers around a growing frustration with owners - obtaining parts and repairs. In a suit seeking class action status in federal court in San Francisco, an owner of a Model S is suing Tesla claiming she must pay exorbitant repair costs and face long wait times for service.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Charles Schwab CEO and other insiders scoop up nearly $7 million in stock amid selloff

    Executives and directors at Schwab spent about $7 million buying the financial-services giant's beaten-down stock this week in an apparent vote of confidence.

  • As North American Carmakers Turn Away From Chinese Supply Of Battery Materials, They Are Looking To Regional Suppliers Like Arianne Phosphate Inc (OTC: DRRSF)

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies After Earnings Top Estimates

    Adobe said it still expects to close its Figma acquisition by the end of the year. The company also boosted its outlook for the full year.

  • Traditional and Roth IRA Inheritance Rules You May Not Know About

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • SVB Collapse: Elon Musk Is Very Worried

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about the soundness of banks around the world.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.