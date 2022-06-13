U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,801.70
    -99.16 (-2.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.17
    -620.62 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,995.19
    -344.84 (-3.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.57
    -46.72 (-2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.13
    -1.54 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.00
    -37.50 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.71 (-3.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2930
    +0.1370 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0124 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7680
    -0.6520 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,655.95
    -3,689.37 (-13.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.06
    -51.82 (-9.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.48
    -79.04 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

RFID Tags Market Projected to Touch 7,982.2 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.67% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Sector to Boost RFID Tags Market Growth

New York, US, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “RFID Tags Market Analysis by RFID Tags Market: Information by Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, And Ultra-High Frequency), Standard, Application (Transportation, Agriculture, Logistics, Healthcare, Aerospace, Retail), Region - Forecast till 2027” valuation is poised to reach USD 7,982.2 Million by 2027, registering an 13.67% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2027).

RFID Tags Market Overview

The use of RFID chips in visas and passports will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Many governments are considering incorporating RFID chips into visas and passports. To combat illegal immigration, some countries are reforming as well as changing their migration & immigration policies. Since paper-only visas have turned obsolete and simple to forge, the criminals have multiple options for fleeing the country. The United States government has indeed been at the vanguard of pushing technology.

RFID Tags Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 7,982.2 Million

CAGR

13.67%

Base Year

2019

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Frequency, Standard, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Applied Wireless, Inc, OMNI-ID, CORERFID LTD, GAO RFID Inc, Caen RFID S.R.L, Alien Technology, LLC, Impinj, Inc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp, Tageos, and Identiv, Inc.

Key Market Opportunities

Use of RFID Chips in Visas and Passports to offer Robust Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Sector to Boost RFID Tags Market Growth

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2008  

In response to 2001’s terrorist attacks, many security policies were changed and reviewed. RFID technology in visas and passports can improve security by making it impossible to falsify identity. A person can change the photograph on their passport, but they cannot change their fingerprints for matching forged fingerprints on memory chips.

Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Growth

The increasing adoption of RFID tags in the healthcare sector will boost market growth over the forecast period. The healthcare sector has increased the demand for RFID tags to track the patient's history, resulting in market growth. Because of the growing number of patients suffering from chronic and non-chronic diseases, RFID tags have turned mandatory because they simplify tracking of the patient's history and course of treatment. RFID has significant applications in the healthcare sector, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry. Using RFID allows the end-user in identifying altered dosage and medication expiry dates. Furthermore, it enables customers to track when and where products are manufactured. RFID can thus deter illegal activities by some companies while saving many lives. RFID can also be used to track medical products and equipment, newborn babies, and patient medical records. For example, if a patient has Alzheimer's disease or memory loss, or is diabetic and gets diabetic coma, the RFID technology provides significant information to the practitioner in order to provide proper care by scanning the patient's wristband that contains the RFID chip.

Complex Set-up Procedure to act as Market Restraint

The complex set-up procedure of RFID tags and its high price may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Privacy Issues to act as Market Challenge

Privacy issues related to RFID tags may act as a market challenge over the forecast period. These systems can be hacked easily by a tech-savvy.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (137 Pages) on RFID Tags Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rfid-tags-market-2008  

RFID Tags Market Segments

The RFID tags market is bifurcated based on application, standard, and frequency.

By frequency, the RFID tags market is segmented into ultra-high frequency, high frequency, and low frequency.

By standard, the RFID tags market is segmented into ISO 15693, ISO 18000-6, ISO 18000-3, and ISO 14443.

By application, healthcare will lead the market over the forecast period.

RFID Tags Market Regional Analysis 

North America to Domineer RFID Tags Market

During the forecast period, North America will domineer the RFID tags market with regards to market share and revenue. This is due to the region's increasing need for RFID tags. Because of the growth of the retail industry & rising government initiatives to adopt RFID tags in the region, North America leads the market for radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags. In 2020, the United States held a 65.4 percent share of the North American market. RFID tags are increasingly being used in the manufacturing, transportation & logistics, healthcare, animal tracking, supply chain, & retail industries in the United States.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2008  

RFID is widely used in supply chain monitoring to track assets in real time. RFID tags are used in a variety of hospitals in the United States for applications like patient monitoring, equipment tracking, & other tracking tasks. The growing need to augment inventory management, as well as the increased shipment of packaged goods via e-commerce, is driving RFID tag growth in the United States.  Honeywell International and Zebra Technologies Corporation are two of the major RFID tag manufacturers in the United States. Because of rising government initiatives to adopt RFID tags, as well as significant growth in the retail industry, North America leads the global RFID tags market. In addition, major RFID tag manufacturers like Alien technology and HID global corporation have a presence in this region.

Europe to Have Significant Growth in RFID Tags Market

Due to increased adoption from food and beverage manufacturers, the European market is expected to contribute a significant share of revenue to the global RFID tags market. RFID tags are primarily utilized in the retail and manufacturing sectors. Furthermore, rising government initiatives, increased investments by aircraft and aerospace manufacturers, and a consistent rise in demand for low-cost prototypes have all contributed to the expansion of the region's RFID tag market. Furthermore, the use of RFID tags in hospitals has allowed them to account for medical equipment as well as for tracking and monitoring patients & medical samples like blood bags and test tubes, boosting the growth of the RFID tags market in Europe.

COVID-19 Analysis

The emergence of the COVID-19 epidemic has presented a number of challenges to the healthcare sector. As healthcare facilities around the world face an increasing influx of patients, the demand for effective patient management & tracking solutions grows. RFID technology is expected to play a critical role in the digitalization of the healthcare facilities worldwide. RFID tags are expected to play an important role in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus by assisting personnel and staff at healthcare institutes with the social distancing guidelines, tracking patient and staff location, and preventing non-patients from infecting staff. RFID tags are also predicted to play an important role in addressing issues in healthcare supply chains. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these factors are expected to boost the RFID tags market.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2008

RFID Tags Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on RFID Tags Market Covered are:

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.

  • Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • HID Global Corporation

  • Applied Wireless Inc

  • OMNI-ID

  • CORERFID LTD

  • GAO RFID Inc

  • Caen RFID S.R.L

  • Alien Technology LLC

  • Impinj Inc

  • Avery Dennison Corporation

  • Zebra Technologies Corp

  • Tageos

  • Identiv Inc.

Related Reports:

Low Noise Amplifiers Market Research Report– By Frequency, By Type, By Application Areas – Forecast Till 2027

NDT Market Research Report: By Product, Type, Application, Vertical - Forecast Till 2027

Pressure Transmitter Market: By Type, Communication Protocol, Sensing Technology, Application, Vertical – Forecast Till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • New car prices rose again, everyone’s paying over sticker; when will the squeeze start to ease?

    The average new car sold for $47,148 last month—close to December's peak. Here's when experts think the inventory crunch will pass.

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels owner team up for Jack & Coke canned cocktail

    Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels owner Brown-Forman announced a new agreement on Monday to distribute a ready-to-drink Jack & Coke cocktail.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Stitch Fix Stock: Why It's a Bad Fit for Investors

    Digital clothing retailer Stitch Fix has laid off 15% of its workforce, which really shouldn't surprise anyone.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • Tesla hiring 500-600 staff a month at German plant - regional economy minister

    Tesla is hiring 500 to 600 people a month at its Gruenheide plant and is working with the national employment agency to recruit workers no longer needed at German carmakers, the regional economy minister of Brandenburg said on Monday. A total of 4,100 to 4,500 staff have been recruited so far, minister Joerg Steinbach said at a conference, of which around 10% were foreigners, primarily from Poland. "The situation of carmakers in other regions realising that the production of electric cars requires less people than they had in the past is helping us, because we are trying to bring them here to Brandenburg," Steinbach said.

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Bitcoin Key Levels Break: Is Capitulation Playing Out?

    From the minute I checked the financial news this Monday morning I have seen repeated stories of the slide in the price of bitcoin. In the daily bar chart of the nearby bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices have made a new low for the move down and perhaps more importantly have broken the lows of May 2021. The slopes of the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages are negative.

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Between Elevated US Inflation and RecessionThe Australi

  • Wendy's Menu Drops a Classic to Add a New Favorite

    Instead of offering stable menu that's always the same no matter where you eat it -- a model McDonald's made famous -- fast-food chains now have to endlessly rotate in new limited-time-offers (LTOs) to keep people excited. Brands chains Taco Bell and KFC have been market leaders. McDonald's and other burger chains have definitely used LTOs, but they pick their spots more than Taco Bell and KFC.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Between Elevated US Inflati

  • Nexo Proposes Celsius Buyout as Rival Lending Platform Halts Withdrawals

    Crypto lending platform Nexo offered to acquire Celsius' assets after the targeted company froze withdrawals and transfers.

  • Applied Materials Defers Revenue as It Grapples With Parts Shortages

    Applied Materials is temporarily missing out on quarterly revenue that it expects to recognize later in the year as the chip-equipment maker scrambles to secure the parts it needs to finish products.

  • HSBC May Unlock $26.5 Billion in Asia Spin-Off, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Between Elevated US Inflation and RecessionA break up of HSBC Holdings Plc’s Asian unit could unlock $26.5 billion, or about a fifth of its current market value, according to research that could s

  • Germany Prepares to Lend Billions to Rescue Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is preparing to lend billions to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC now under the control of the country’s energy regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningPowell Facing Choice Bet

  • Southern Copper: Is the Resilience Here to Stay?

    The copper miner has given a decent financial performance despite facing some challenges in Latin America